EVAutoTrader

EV AutoTrader

EV AutoTrader is a configurable Heikin Ashi–based utility Expert Advisor designed to help traders automate and refine their own trading approach.

The EA uses changes in Heikin Ashi candle direction as the foundation for its trade-entry logic. Buy and sell trades are opened only after the required candle signal has been confirmed according to the selected settings.

EV AutoTrader is primarily a trading utility. It is not a fixed-profit system, a guaranteed strategy, or a preset solution intended to produce the same results for every trader. Users control the Take Profit, Stop Loss, trading schedule, profit and loss limits, recovery settings, and operating logic.



Main Features

  • Heikin Ashi–based buy and sell signals
  • Entries after confirmed candle-direction changes
  • Protection against repeated entries from the same signal
  • Adjustable Take Profit and Stop Loss
  • Optional opposite-trading logic
  • Adjustable trading start and closing times, including minutes
  • Automatic closing of open positions at the selected closing time
  • Adjustable daily, weekly, and monthly profit limits
  • Adjustable daily, weekly, and monthly loss limits
  • Optional recovery settings after a selected drawdown level
  • On-chart dashboard displaying trading activity and limits
  • Suitable for Strategy Tester optimization and demo forward testing

A Configurable Trading Utility

EV AutoTrader does not provide a fixed profit target or guarantee profitable results. It gives traders a structured way to automate Heikin Ashi signals while applying their own risk controls and trading preferences.

Results depend on the user’s settings, symbol, timeframe, spread, broker execution, account size, and market conditions. The default settings should not be treated as a complete or guaranteed trading strategy.

Recommended Use

Users should test EV AutoTrader in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live trading.

The user is responsible for selecting suitable settings, lot sizes, risk limits, trading hours, and account protection controls.

EV AutoTrader is not a holy grail and does not guarantee profits. Historical or simulated results do not guarantee future performance.


Please note: EV AutoTrader is a trading and risk-management utility intended to help traders refine and manage their own strategies. It is not a guaranteed-profit system or a “holy grail.” Test all settings in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before trading with real funds.
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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