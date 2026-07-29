Intraday Range Momentum

SHORT DESCRIPTION
An automated opening-range breakout EA with higher-timeframe trend confirmation, volatility filters and controlled risk management.

FULL DESCRIPTION
Intraday Range Momentum is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade intraday breakouts after a configurable opening range.

The EA first records the highest and lowest prices during the selected range-building period. After the range is complete, it monitors closed candles for a confirmed breakout. An optional higher-timeframe EMA filter helps keep entries aligned with the broader market direction.

Trading logic

- Builds an intraday price range at a configurable broker-server time.
- Looks for a candle close above or below the range with an ATR-based breakout buffer.
- Uses an optional higher-timeframe EMA trend filter.
- Filters ranges that are too narrow or too wide relative to current ATR.
- Blocks entries when the spread is excessive relative to volatility.
- Allows long-only, short-only or two-way operation.
- Limits the number of new positions opened per day.
- Stops new entries when the configured daily loss limit is reached.

Risk and position management

- Automatic position sizing based on account equity and percentage risk.
- Optional fixed-lot operation.
- Stop Loss based on the opening-range width with an ATR minimum distance.
- Take Profit calculated from a configurable reward-to-risk ratio.
- Optional break-even management.
- Automatic position closure at the end of the trading session.
- Separate Magic Number for position and history tracking.

Visual information

The integrated chart panel displays the current operating status, signal state, opening-range size, number of daily entries and the realized result for the current trading day. Optional horizontal lines show the active range high and low directly on the chart.

Default configuration

- Entry timeframe: M5
- Trend timeframe: H1
- Opening-range start: 07:00 broker-server time
- Range duration: 60 minutes
- Trading window after the range: 300 minutes
- Trend filter: EMA 100
- Maximum entries per day: 1
- Risk per trade: 0.35 percent
- Reward-to-risk ratio: 1.50
- Break-even activation: 0.80R

The included EURUSD M15 preset is supplied as a starting configuration. Every broker uses different spreads, commissions, symbol specifications, price feeds and server times. Review all settings and test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live use.

Important information

- Session hours refer to the broker's server time.
- The EA manages only positions matching its symbol and Magic Number.
- Only one position per symbol and Magic Number is managed at a time.
- The EA does not use martingale or lot multiplication.
- No external DLL or WebRequest connection is required.
- Past test results do not guarantee future performance.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Signal

- Entry Timeframe: timeframe used to build the range and confirm breakouts.
- Trend Timeframe: timeframe used by the EMA trend filter.
- Range Start Hour / Minute: start of the opening range in broker-server time.
- Range Minutes: duration of the range-building period.
- Trade Window Minutes: time available for new entries after the range ends.
- Trend EMA: EMA period used for directional confirmation.
- Use Trend Filter: enables or disables EMA confirmation.
- Breakout ATR Buffer: additional ATR-based distance required beyond the range.
- Minimum / Maximum Range ATR: acceptable range size relative to ATR.
- Allow Long / Allow Short: enables each trade direction independently.

Risk

- Magic Number: identifier used by the EA.
- Risk Percent: equity percentage risked when automatic sizing is enabled.
- Fixed Lot: volume used when automatic risk sizing is disabled.
- Stop Range Multiple: opening-range multiplier used for Stop Loss distance.
- Reward Risk: Take Profit distance relative to initial risk.
- Use Break Even / Break Even At R: break-even controls.
- Maximum Trades Per Day: daily entry limit.
- Maximum Spread ATR Percent: volatility-adjusted spread filter.
- Maximum Daily Loss Percent: daily loss threshold for blocking new entries.
- Deviation Points: maximum order-execution deviation.

Panel

- Show Panel: displays or hides the information panel.
- Show Range: displays or hides the range levels.

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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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