Abab RSI

Abab RSI is a professional expert system designed to analyze markets based on the RSI indicator and a special system of restrictions. The Expert Advisor works with one order (not a series), each order is accompanied by a trailing stop activated by a trailing start, and each order is insured by stop loss and take profit. Thus, the expert system uses safe orders to work. The indicator entry itself can also be considered reliable, since the standard RSI indicator is used, just keep in mind that it is not worth working at prices different from the opening prices when working with a zero bar.

The principle of entry and holding/maintaining a position in the market is clear, now about the system of restrictions. In order for the Expert Advisor to work in a balanced environment, a special indicator is used that shows a value from zero and above, a value less than one and above a certain level should be considered unbalanced, that is, one where the market behaves unpredictably and when it is better not to work. For this reason, the expert system provides a filter (MinComplexFilter and MaxComplexFilter), this filter allows you to work actively only in a safe corridor (for example, from 1 to 200 for the EURUSD pair).

The Expert Advisor works on the basis of the RSI indicator, which also means that it is desirable to change the indicator values ​​from time to time for the Expert Advisor to work better, since the market changes and it is necessary to adapt to it. Although, despite this moment, you can easily optimize 3 years of historical data and the Expert Advisor finds good settings for such a long-term work with a forward of six months or a year. In terms of risk, as you can see from the screenshots, the Expert Advisor does not earn much, but with a small drawdown. There are 2 ways to increase profitability. The first is to increase the risk in the settings. The second is to use several Expert Advisors on different currency pairs and thus creating a multi-currency system that will work with a certain portfolio of instruments, will give a large resulting profit.

The bot needs to be optimized! For any currency pair and any instrument. You can optimize on the opening prices, while the bot will work correctly in any mode, including real ticks. After optimizing the bot, you can work with it. Please note that optimization is required! Minimum deposit $100, recommended $1000. Checked timeframe for H1 operation (filter indicator is set to D1).
 
Parameter overview:
  • TypeFilling - Gets the type of order execution by the balance (for different brokers in different ways).
  • Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
  • ActiveTF – The period on which the Expert Advisor works.
  • Lot - Lot, if set then the Risk field does not work.
  • Risk - Risk, determines the lot automatically relative to the deposit.
  • LimitMaxLot - Limit on the maximum lot.
  • StopLoss – StopLoss.
  • Take Profit – Take Profit.
  • TrailingStart - Trailing start level.
  • TrailingStop - Trailing stop level.
  • RsiTF, RsiPeriod, RsiAppliedPrice, RsiLevelMax, RsiLevelMin, RsiIndexFirstSignal - Input signal generation indicator parameters.
  • CorretComplexTF, CorretComplexLength, MinComplexFilter, MaxComplexFilter - Limit indicator parameters.
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Experts
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Experts
The  Progressive  Expert System works using sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of trading scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the se
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Experts
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
TrendCross
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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