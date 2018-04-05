Abab RSI is a professional expert system designed to analyze markets based on the RSI indicator and a special system of restrictions. The Expert Advisor works with one order (not a series), each order is accompanied by a trailing stop activated by a trailing start, and each order is insured by stop loss and take profit. Thus, the expert system uses safe orders to work. The indicator entry itself can also be considered reliable, since the standard RSI indicator is used, just keep in mind that it is not worth working at prices different from the opening prices when working with a zero bar.





The principle of entry and holding/maintaining a position in the market is clear, now about the system of restrictions. In order for the Expert Advisor to work in a balanced environment, a special indicator is used that shows a value from zero and above, a value less than one and above a certain level should be considered unbalanced, that is, one where the market behaves unpredictably and when it is better not to work. For this reason, the expert system provides a filter (MinComplexFilter and MaxComplexFilter), this filter allows you to work actively only in a safe corridor (for example, from 1 to 200 for the EURUSD pair).





The Expert Advisor works on the basis of the RSI indicator, which also means that it is desirable to change the indicator values ​​from time to time for the Expert Advisor to work better, since the market changes and it is necessary to adapt to it. Although, despite this moment, you can easily optimize 3 years of historical data and the Expert Advisor finds good settings for such a long-term work with a forward of six months or a year. In terms of risk, as you can see from the screenshots, the Expert Advisor does not earn much, but with a small drawdown. There are 2 ways to increase profitability. The first is to increase the risk in the settings. The second is to use several Expert Advisors on different currency pairs and thus creating a multi-currency system that will work with a certain portfolio of instruments, will give a large resulting profit.





The bot needs to be optimized! For any currency pair and any instrument. You can optimize on the opening prices, while the bot will work correctly in any mode, including real ticks. After optimizing the bot, you can work with it. Please note that optimization is required! Minimum deposit $100, recommended $1000. Checked timeframe for H1 operation (filter indicator is set to D1).

Parameter overview: