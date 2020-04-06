GoldRushX

GoldRushX - The Trading Robot You Can't Miss

Introducing GoldRushX, your new automated partner to maximize your profits in the financial market. Developed based on robust algorithms and directly converted from Pine Script, GoldRushX is a complete solution for traders seeking efficiency, precision, and advanced risk control.

Main Features:

  • Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages: With precise Bollinger Bands calculations, this robot identifies buy and sell opportunities based on market volatility and adjustable moving averages (SMA or EMA), bringing even more clarity to your trades.

  • Integrated Risk Management: Easily set your risk per trade based on a percentage of your account balance. GoldRushX automatically calculates the ideal lot size and ensures that you operate within the broker's volume limits.

  • Automated Buy and Sell Operations: The robot opens buy or sell orders automatically, based on thorough technical analysis. You can customize the conditions to activate buy or sell operations according to your strategy.

  • Trailing Stop and Fixed Stop: GoldRushX offers flexibility for both those who prefer to use a trailing stop, ensuring you capture as much profit as possible, and those who prefer a fixed stop, ensuring security in operations.

  • Movement and Pullback Projections: With movement and pullback projections, the robot automatically calculates potential movement targets based on the adjusted percentage, enhancing your strategy to take full advantage of trend reversals or continuations.

  • Full Order Control: With order limits by type and advanced management of the time between trades, GoldRushX avoids excessive orders and helps maintain consistency in your operations.

  • Graphical Profit and Order Visualization: See in real-time on the chart the total number of executed orders and the accumulated profit, facilitating the analysis of the robot's performance directly on your trading chart.

  • Flexible for All Account Types: Compatible with Standard, Micro, and Ultra Low accounts, the robot is designed to adapt to different trader profiles.

Why Choose GoldRushX? If you're looking for a robot that does more than just follow trends, GoldRushX is the ideal choice. It combines advanced analysis with efficient risk management and complete operational control, providing an automated solution that adapts to your trading style.

Don’t miss the chance to boost your results in the market. Get GoldRushX now and take your trading to the next level!

GoldRushX – The future of automated trading is here.

Initial price: $30 | Final price: $2000

Configuration Parameters:

  • Gold or XauUsd
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Account types: Standard (Initial Capital $200), Micro or Ultra Low (Initial Capital $20)
  • More Information: Send a message
  • Signal Coming Soon


