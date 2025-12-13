Apt EA MT5

APT – Advance Pivot Trader EA for MT5 (MQL5)

This Expert Advisor works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations and does not use grid or martingale strategies, making it suitable for traders who prefer controlled and systematic trading.

Timeframe & Risk Guidance

  • Low-risk trading: Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe or H8 (8-Hour) timeframe.

  • Medium-risk trading: Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe

Prop Firm Ready

This EA is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by proprietary trading firms. Also no grid and no martingale.

Pricing Information

Launch price: $39 for the first 100 customers
After 100 purchases, the price will be updated to $139

    Recommended Trading Conditions

    1. Use H4 timeframe for lower risk and M30 timeframe for medium risk.

    2. Minimum balance guidance based on lot size:

      • 0.01 lot → minimum balance $200

      • 0.10 lot → minimum balance $2000

    3. A low-spread account is recommended for smoother execution.


    APT – Advance Pivot Trader EA

    User-friendly Trading Robot / Expert Advisor for MT5 (MQL5), developed using algorithmic trading logic to analyze Gold (XAUUSD) price behavior through mathematical pivot-based calculations.

    The EA is designed to identify potential lower price zones for buy trades and higher price zones for sell trades, helping traders participate in structured swing trading opportunities based on clear rules.


