Perfect Algorithm MT5

5
My clients have been waiting for this for a long time, a novelty that will be competitive in the forex market.
And so I created this algorithm and at the moment I consider it the best among all my products.

Each buyer is invited to the VIP group for buyers / for this, after the purchase, write me a private message.

The algorithm is designed in such a way that it uses the most probable reversal points, which, if activated, do not require long-term holding of the position.
All transactions are closed within a maximum of 3 hours.
What makes the algorithm unusual is at least because it works on 23 currency pairs:

AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD;AUDUSD;CADCHF;CADJPY;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;EURJPY;EURNZD;EURUSD;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;GBPCHF;GBPUSD;NZDCAD;NZDCHF;USDCAD;USDCHF

Important, if you want to test the EA, then test it for all pairs and not one for a couple of months.. to speed up the test, you can try OHLC M1 for a faster test from 2020

You can launch the advisor on any of the supported currency pairs by setting it on the M5 timeframe and setting all currency pairs in the settings as shown in the photo below.


how to register currency pairs so that the adviser immediately trades on all pairs, see the photo in the description.

The algorithm can trade from one chart, for this you need to register all supported currency pairs in the settings.


M5 work timeframe

 and each currency pair corresponds to a maximum of 3 hours, a transaction can be opened.

Thanks to which large stop losses can be avoided, and if there are losses, they will be limited both by a holding time of a maximum of 3 hours and by a safety stop loss.

The algorithm is designed in a unique way and it sort of adapts to the market, allowing you to close a deal with a high degree of probability in profit.


Start price 399$ then price will be 799$


the Adviser trades on a real account of $ 2000.



The system may stagnate for some time. this is normal .. when, for example, there is no profitability and there are no losses, the yield curve is plus or minus in one place. the most important thing here is patience and the expectation of updating the highs of profitability. of course, no one can guarantee anything. whoever guarantees cannot be trusted.. there are no companies in the world that would guarantee something.. but due to the fact that the entry into the transaction is calculated with a high probability of a price reversal in our direction, we have a good chance of staying on afloat.

Advantages:

1. No martingale
2. No grid
3. No averaging
4. Trades are not held debts in the market for a maximum of 3 hours from the moment of opening
5. Stop loss is always placed
6. 23 currency pairs supported
7. According to tests on real ticks, the algorithm has an excellent profit factor, which, according to the results of all pairs, is 4.5, and for individual pairs it can reach more than 5-10

The settings of the adviser are as simple as possible, even a beginner will not have difficulties to figure it out.


Settings:

 Expiration hour according to terminal time=1 (if your broker has daylight saving time GMT = 3 // put the number 1, this means that at 1 am according to the time of your broker’s terminal, limit orders will be deleted, even if your VPS freezes.)

GMT time =2 leave according to your broker's winter time (most brokers have it = 2)

 Suffix= (enter if the currency pair has the ending)


If your broker has a Suffix, then enter its ending in the Suffix (enter if the currency pair has the ending) field

for example, if your broker has a currency pair like this EURUSD_m


then write in the Suffix field (enter if the currency pair has the ending) = _m


if the currency pair is written like this: EURUSD.m then write in the Suffix field (enter if the currency pair has the ending) = .m


that is, the suffix is written not only with a letter, but also with a dot if it exists or an underscore if your broker has it


Trading symbols= AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD;AUDUSD;CADCHF;CADJPY;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;EURJPY;EURNZD;EURUSD;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;GBPCHF;GBPUSD;NZDCAD;NZDCHF;USDCAD;USDCHF

Deposit for each minimum lot=1000 

 (with this setting, the EA will open 0.01 lot for every 1000 , if you have a deposit of 5000, it will open 0.05 lot)

Magic- Magic Number

Comment- comments on open trades of the EA


Please also take a look at my other products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller

in the photo below you see the simultaneous testing of 23 currency pairs


In the video below, a simultaneous test of 23 currency pairs in one test. risk 40 per 0.01 lot


Reviews 1
Yuta Hidaka
984
Yuta Hidaka 2023.08.27 16:22 
 

The result is no need to explain. Because he show the signal in a real account. He has great responsibility and does a good job. In this EA, the profit factor is similar to Power of Unity or SiC but Stop Loss is lower than them. So, the EA makes me more comfortable because SL is low.

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Yuta Hidaka
984
Yuta Hidaka 2023.08.27 16:22 
 

The result is no need to explain. Because he show the signal in a real account. He has great responsibility and does a good job. In this EA, the profit factor is similar to Power of Unity or SiC but Stop Loss is lower than them. So, the EA makes me more comfortable because SL is low.

Pavel Malyshko
10540
Reply from developer Pavel Malyshko 2023.08.27 18:12
thank you my dear friend for your support :)
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