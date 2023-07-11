Perfect Algorithm MT5
- Experts
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Pavel MalyshkoI want to be honest and say very important words: do not trade with the last money, this is a very big stress and this is one of the most important rules related to investments.
Let you not buy anything from me, but I will know that you are not giving the last money.
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 17 March 2024
- Activations: 15
And so I created this algorithm and at the moment I consider it the best among all my products.
Each buyer is invited to the VIP group for buyers / for this, after the purchase, write me a private message.
All transactions are closed within a maximum of 3 hours.
AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD;AUDUSD;CADCHF;CADJPY;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;EURJPY;EURNZD;EURUSD;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;GBPCHF;GBPUSD;NZDCAD;NZDCHF;USDCAD;USDCHF
You can launch the advisor on any of the supported currency pairs by setting it on the M5 timeframe and setting all currency pairs in the settings as shown in the photo below.
how to register currency pairs so that the adviser immediately trades on all pairs, see the photo in the description.
The algorithm can trade from one chart, for this you need to register all supported currency pairs in the settings.
M5 work timeframe
and each currency pair corresponds to a maximum of 3 hours, a transaction can be opened.
Thanks to which large stop losses can be avoided, and if there are losses, they will be limited both by a holding time of a maximum of 3 hours and by a safety stop loss.
The algorithm is designed in a unique way and it sort of adapts to the market, allowing you to close a deal with a high degree of probability in profit.
Start price 399$ then price will be 799$
the Adviser trades on a real account of $ 2000.
The system may stagnate for some time. this is normal .. when, for example, there is no profitability and there are no losses, the yield curve is plus or minus in one place. the most important thing here is patience and the expectation of updating the highs of profitability. of course, no one can guarantee anything. whoever guarantees cannot be trusted.. there are no companies in the world that would guarantee something.. but due to the fact that the entry into the transaction is calculated with a high probability of a price reversal in our direction, we have a good chance of staying on afloat.
Advantages:
1. No martingale
2. No grid
3. No averaging
4. Trades are not held debts in the market for a maximum of 3 hours from the moment of opening
5. Stop loss is always placed
6. 23 currency pairs supported
7. According to tests on real ticks, the algorithm has an excellent profit factor, which, according to the results of all pairs, is 4.5, and for individual pairs it can reach more than 5-10
The settings of the adviser are as simple as possible, even a beginner will not have difficulties to figure it out.
Settings:
Expiration hour according to terminal time=1 (if your broker has daylight saving time GMT = 3 // put the number 1, this means that at 1 am according to the time of your broker’s terminal, limit orders will be deleted, even if your VPS freezes.)
GMT time =2 leave according to your broker's winter time (most brokers have it = 2)
Suffix= (enter if the currency pair has the ending)
If your broker has a Suffix, then enter its ending in the Suffix (enter if the currency pair has the ending) field
for example, if your broker has a currency pair like this EURUSD_m
then write in the Suffix field (enter if the currency pair has the ending) = _m
if the currency pair is written like this: EURUSD.m then write in the Suffix field (enter if the currency pair has the ending) = .m
that is, the suffix is written not only with a letter, but also with a dot if it exists or an underscore if your broker has it
Trading symbols= AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD;AUDUSD;CADCHF;CADJPY;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;EURJPY;EURNZD;EURUSD;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;GBPCHF;GBPUSD;NZDCAD;NZDCHF;USDCAD;USDCHF
Deposit for each minimum lot=1000
The result is no need to explain. Because he show the signal in a real account. He has great responsibility and does a good job. In this EA, the profit factor is similar to Power of Unity or SiC but Stop Loss is lower than them. So, the EA makes me more comfortable because SL is low.