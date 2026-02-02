Bella Scalper

BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD

Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits.

The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits.

With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk exposure. The system is optimized for EURUSD H1 and comes ready to use — no complex configuration required.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated – No manual trading needed.

  • Breakout Entry Logic – Trades at key highs/lows to catch strong moves.

  • Built-in SL & TP – Stop-loss and take-profit are placed with each trade.

  • Smart Trailing Stop – Locks in profits while allowing trades to run.

  • Risk Management – Adjustable lot sizing to suit your account.

  • Hedge & Netting Support – Works with both account types.

  • No Grid, No Martingale – Safer breakout approach.

Optimization & Recommendations

  • Instrument: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $50

  • Broker Requirements: Low spreads, low commission, high-quality execution.

  • Recommended Account types : Raw spread, Zero spread & Ultra-low spread accounts

  • Hosting: VPS or low-latency server recommended.

  • Risk Advice: Always test on a demo account before live trading.

How It Works

  1. Identifies recent highs and lows.

  2. Places pending orders above resistance or below support.

  3. Activates trades when the breakout occurs.

  4. Manages positions with trailing stop and optional partial closure.

📌 For support or questions, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.


Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Author: KALIFX
Version: Latest release

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!

Recommended products
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
Afribold trend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend-Following Buy Trading with Low Risk Parameters The AfriBold Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool that can help you safely generate trades from the forex market. It is a trend-following expert advisor that takes buy trades with low risk parameters. The AfriBold Expert Advisor uses a variety of technical indicators to identify trending markets and potential trading opportunities. It then uses a sophisticated risk management system to ensure th
Vortex Grid EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Vortex Grid EA Harness market momentum. Trade the trend. Recover intelligently. Vortex Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines the power of the Vortex Indicator with an intelligent Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability trend opportunities. By monitoring the relationship between the positive and negative Vortex lines, the EA detects emerging bullish and bearish trends, allowing it to enter trades with technical confirmation rather than random price movements. Onc
Gold Correlator
Wilna Barnard
Experts
Important Notice Market conditions have changed significantly since this EA was developed in 2024. Because of this, I  no longer recommend purchasing this product   for current market conditions. For a more recent strategy developed around today’s Gold market behavior, I recommend looking at my newer  Gold Impulse Drive   EA available on the MQL5 Marketplace. I would rather be transparent with you than have you purchase an older product that I no longer consider relevant to current market condi
Price Action Trender
Blessing Takura Chirewa
Experts
This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
1 (1)
Experts
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
CrashBandicoot
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
1 (1)
Experts
The Crash BandiCoot works on the Crash 1000 and Crash 500 index which is available on the Binary.com or Deriv.com platforms. The EA uses the Awesome and Accelerator Oscillators to enter and exit trades on the 1minute (M1) time frame. The minimum lot size is 0.2 for Crash 1000 and Crash 500. The EA works best on a VPS. Minimum account size should be $200.  How it works: ***************** 1. Entry : After a spike(only), the EA looks at the Awesome Oscillator and Accelerator Oscillator for a green
VIP simple training system based on EMA and ADX
Vyacheslav Scherbak
Experts
1. Торговая стратегия Что делает советник: Советник следит за некотоными индикаторами и при определенном условии (или условиях) помещать торговый запрос (на продажу или покупку) в зависимости от условий. Стратегия: Используем индикатор Moving Average (скользящие средние) с периодом 8 (вы можете выбрать любой период, но в данной стратегии мы будем использовать период 8). Советник покупает, если 8-периодная скользящая средняя (далее для удобства будем называть ее MA-8) возрастает и текущая цена за
FREE
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Breakout Box Pro 3in1
Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
5 (2)
Experts
The ultimate breakout engine is finally here — built for precision, structure, and consistent execution. A professional breakout system designed around institutional volatility cycles and price compression logic. Triple Volatility Box System identifies periods of reduced volatility (“boxes”) and automatically positions for potential expansions that follow — a principle widely used by institutional traders. Core Logic Operates with three independent, time-based boxes aligned with major trading
SmartEdgeAnalyzer
Abenathi Ntwana
Experts
Smart Edge Analyzer — Edge Your Risk. Master Your Market. Smart Edge Analyzer is a powerful fully automated trading robot designed for traders who want intelligent, precision-driven market entries — without lifting a finger. Originally created as a manual signal tool, Smart Edge Analyzer has been fully upgraded to place real trades automatically based on advanced technical conditions. It combines robust market analysis with a smart execution engine that protects your capital while capturing
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
Experts
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away.   What makes SENTINEL
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the Relative Strength Index(RSI) Strategy EA MT5, an automated trading solution designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor utilizes the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to execute trades based on overbought and oversold conditions, making it ideal for traders looking to enhance their trading strategies with automation. With the Relative Strength Index(RSI) Strategy EA MT5, users benefit from advanced trading features such as customizable parameters, multiple
V Wave EA
STANTON ROUX
5 (1)
Experts
V-Wave EA Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA ! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP , Moving Averages ,  IBS , and FIBO Levels for precise entries. Key Features: 1. Powerful Indicators: VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends. Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fin
MACD Trading MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
Amazing EA for BTC
Satendra Kumar Gupta
Experts
Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA Overview Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a single trading strategy based on trendline breakout detection . The EA is designed for traders who prefer a focused approach instead of combining multiple indicators. The Expert Advisor continuously monitors price action and opens Buy or Sell positions only when a trendline breakout signal is detected. It also includes built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop manag
SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Experts
SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA The SyntheticaFX Vol over Crash 750 EA is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor built solely for the Volatility over Crash 750 index. Designed to pursue consistent, long-term account growth, this EA employs a carefully tuned strategy that aligns with the distinct dynamics of this market. For best results, we recommend operating it on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with a starting balance of at least $300 on default settings. Tailored for traders who value steady
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Added the ability to change the Lost size and make the EA the Lowest Price possible. If you buy it you will get support and future updates. Please support its evolution. This EA is plug-and-play. Aussie Precision is a time-sensitive Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for the AUD/USD currency pair. It is built to execute trades at predefined, controlled moments and is ideal for traders looking to automate high-precision entries based on timing. All time-based actions are align
Tokyo Open Strike JP225 M5
Pedro Salar Montoro
Experts
Tokyo Open Strike JP225 M5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed mainly for JP225, JPN225 and equivalent Japanese index symbols provided by each broker. The strategy builds a pre-Tokyo range from M15 data and searches for M5 trades through either a direct momentum breakout or the first confirmed retest of the broken level. STRATEGY - Pre-Tokyo range calculated from M15 candles. - M5 trade execution. - ATR-based breakout buffer. - Direct entry when a valid momentum candle is present
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Hull Moving Average Crossover EA – MT5 Harness the speed and precision of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) in a fully automated trend-following system for MetaTrader 5. The Hull Moving Average Crossover EA is designed for traders who want fast reaction to emerging trends without sacrificing structured risk control. By combining a user-defined fast HMA with a slower HMA, the EA identifies potential momentum shifts early — while managing risk dynamically through ATR-based protection. Built for clari
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
WhaiteRadian Oracle
Rachyut Senakool
Experts
ภาษาไทย EA ตัวนี้เป็นระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติสำหรับ MetaTrader 5 (MT5) ที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อวิเคราะห์ทิศทางและโครงสร้างของตลาด ก่อนค้นหาจังหวะเปิด BUY หรือ SELL ที่เหมาะสม โดยใช้ข้อมูลจาก Swing, Trend, Liquidity, Supply & Demand, Break of Structure (BOS) และ Momentum มาประกอบการตัดสินใจร่วมกัน แนวคิดหลักของระบบคือ เลือกทิศทางการเทรดให้ถูกต้องก่อน แล้วจึงค้นหา Entry ที่มี Risk/Reward เหมาะสม เมื่อพบโอกาสที่ผ่านเงื่อนไข EA จะคำนวณจุดเข้า, Stop Loss, Take Profit และบริหารความเสี่ยงของแต่ละออเดอร์อย่างเป็น
Supertrend Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Experts
Introducing the SuperTrend Strategy Multicurrency EA MT5, a cutting-edge trading tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor harnesses the power of the Supertrend Indicator to automate trading across multiple currency pairs, catering to both novice and experienced traders looking to maximize their market potential. With its sophisticated trading strategy that includes advanced signal logic, this EA stands out by offering features such as grid recovery, hedging options, and co
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Turnaround EA
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
Experts
Turnaround EA  What Is It? Turnaround EA is a rules-based algorithmic trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around one of the most documented weekly seasonal patterns in the forex market — the early-week mean-reversion tendency. The EA opens a single long position at a configured time on a chosen entry day, holds through the week, and closes automatically at a pre-set exit time. No discretion. No missed signals. Pure automation. The Edge Markets have a statistically observable tendency
SyntheticaFX Dex 900 Down EA
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Experts
SyntheticaFX Dex 900 Down EA The SyntheticaFX Dex 900 Down EA is a specialized trading tool designed exclusively for the Dex 900 Down index. This Expert Advisor is engineered to deliver steady, long-term account growth by leveraging a strategic approach tailored to this unique market. For optimal performance, it is recommended to run the EA on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with a minimum account balance of $300 using default settings. Ideal for traders seeking consistent progress, SyntheticaF
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
More from author
RR Trade Assistant
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
RR Trade Assistant is a utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders visually define trades and manage risk efficiently. This tool combines a graphical risk-reward interface with manual trade execution, allowing traders to easily set trade parameters directly on the chart. Users can define Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels, calculate lot size based on risk percentage, and execute trades directly from the control panel. Key Features Visual Risk-Reward Tool Drag rectang
FREE
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
RR TradePanel MT5
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
RR TradePanel is a trade execution and management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines visual trade planning with automated risk management, allowing trades to be planned, executed, and managed directly from the chart. The panel includes an interactive Risk/Reward tool, automatic lot size calculation based on account risk, trade management automation, and manual management controls. It is suitable for traders who want consistent position sizing and faster trade execution. Trade Planning
Kalifx Local trade copier
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
Kalifx Local Trade Copier Kalifx Local Trade Copier is built to replicate trades from one trading account (Master) to another (Slave) in real time. Its main purpose is to copy trading activity—such as opening, modifying, and closing trades—so that multiple accounts can follow the same strategy without manual intervention. This is especially useful for managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or mirroring trades between accounts. The EA operates in two modes: MAS
FREE
R R Trade Assistant
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
R R Trade Assistant   is a utility Expert Advisor for   MetaTrader 4  built  to help traders visually define trades and manage risk efficiently. This tool combines a   graphical risk-reward interface   with   manual trade execution , allowing traders to easily set trade parameters directly on the chart. Users can define  Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels , calculate lot size based on risk percentage, and execute trades directly from the control panel. If you like the EA, feel free to lea
FREE
Virtual sl tp Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Utilities
Virtual SL/TP Manager manages stop loss and take profit levels as virtual chart objects instead of relying on broker-side SL and TP orders. It draws horizontal lines with Labels showing the projected profit or loss at each virtual exit level. This approach is useful for traders who want hidden exits, flexible post-entry trade management, and visual control over stop loss and take profit levels directly on the chart. The EA does not need to place broker stop loss or take profit orders. Instead
FREE
Kalifx P S Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
KALIFX POSITION SIZE Calculator  – Risk & Lot Size Tool KALIFX PS Calculator is a chart-based utility designed to help traders calculate position size and manage risk directly from a simple on-screen panel. It provides a structured way to define trade parameters and view calculated results before placing an order. Key Features On-Chart Control Panel:   Manage all inputs and actions from a compact interface on the chart. Mode Switching:   Toggle between   Risk %   and   Fixed Lot   modes. Order T
FREE
Kalifx trailing stop EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (7)
Utilities
KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility is a tool for automated stop-loss management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. The utility can also place initial stop-loss and take-profit levels and apply breakeven rules once the trade reaches a defined profit distance. Core Functionality 1. Trailing Stop Logic When the market moves in the direction of an o
FREE
Kalifx Equity Guard EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (1)
Utilities
Kalifx Equity Guard — Account Protection Utility (MT4) Kalifx Equity Guard is a MetaTrader 4 risk-management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive losses and uncontrolled drawdowns. It continuously monitors account equity, floating losses, and daily performance, automatically taking protective action when predefined risk limits are reached. The utility operates independently of trade-entry logic and is fully compatible with both manual trading and automated Expert Advisors.
FREE
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Utilities
AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
FREE
Kalifx PS Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
KALIFX POSITION SIZE Calculator  – Risk & Lot Size Tool (MT4) KALIFX PS Calculator is a chart-based utility designed to help traders calculate position size and manage risk directly from a simple on-screen panel. It provides a structured way to define trade parameters and view calculated results before placing an order. Key Features On-Chart Control Panel: Manage all inputs and actions from a compact interface on the chart. Mode Switching: Toggle between Risk % and Fixed Lot modes. Order Type S
FREE
Kalifx Local Trade copier mt4
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Local Trade Copier mt4 Kalifx Local Trade Copier replicates trades from one trading account (Master) to another (Slave) in real time. It copies opening, modifying, and closing of trades, so multiple accounts can follow the same strategy without manual intervention. It is useful for managing multiple accounts, testing strategies across different brokers, or mirroring trades between accounts. How It Works The EA runs in two modes using a single file. MASTER mode monitors trading activity
FREE
Bella EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
Trade Assistant X mt4
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Trade Assistant X is a chart-based trade execution and management EA for MetaTrader 4. It combines one-click trading, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, and essential trade management tools in a single control panel. Features include automatic lot sizing, ATR-based default levels, partial closes, trailing stop, breakeven, hidden (virtual) Stop Loss and Take Profit, OCO order handling, and a kill switch for drawdown protection. Everything is organized into a movable, minimizable panel with dedicated Tr
RR TradePanel MT4
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
RR TradePanel   is a trade execution and management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines visual trade planning with automated risk management, allowing trades to be planned, executed, and managed directly from the chart. The panel includes an interactive Risk/Reward tool, automatic lot size calculation based on account risk, trade management automation, and manual management controls. It is suitable for traders who want consistent position sizing and faster trade execution. Trade Plannin
X Tesla EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
Kalifx Trade manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runni
Blaq Slug
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BLAQ SLUG   EXPERT ADVISOR Blaq Slug Scalper  is built to trade breakout movements based on a predefined daily price range and is optimized for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe  with configurable support for other pairs . The system identifies a morning range and creates a dynamic “box”. Once the range formation period ends, the EA places  pending orders above and below the range to capture potential breakout movements. The EA also includes smart trade management features such as configurable risk pro
Trade Assistant X
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Trade Assistant X is a chart-based trade execution and management EA for MetaTrader 5. It combines one-click trading, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, and essential trade management tools in a single control panel. Features include automatic lot sizing, ATR-based default levels, partial closes, trailing stop, breakeven, hidden (virtual) Stop Loss and Take Profit, OCO order handling, and a kill switch for drawdown protection. Everything is organized into a movable, minimizable panel with dedicated Tr
Kalifx Trade Manager X
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager X is a smart order-management EA utility designed for traders who want faster execution from an on-chart panel and safer automated position management using break-even, trailing stop, partial close, auto SL/TP, and equity protection. Core Goals Reduce manual execution errors Standardize risk per trade Lock profits consistently Protect account equity from abnormal drawdowns/floating loss KEY FEATURES A) ON-CHART ORDER PANEL (Optional) A compact trading panel is displayed
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review