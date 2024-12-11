MA and MACD EA

MA and MACD EA (MAXD), a powerful and reliable trading tool designed for traders who want to enhance their trading strategy using a combination of Moving Average (MA) and MACD indicators. MAXD offers customizable settings that can be adapted to any asset, ensuring flexibility across various market conditions.

With built-in risk management features, MAXD allows traders to set precise Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, control daily positions, and adjust lot sizes based on account growth. Whether you're a conservative trader seeking steady capital growth or looking to utilize more aggressive strategies like Martingale, MAXD gives you the control to personalize your trading style.

The EA’s intelligent buy/sell signal generation, combined with its capital growth management and Martingale strategy, helps maximize profitability while minimizing risk. Plus, with customizable trading times and indicator settings, MAXD works according to your schedule and preferences.

This is not a "get-rich-quick" tool—it’s a sophisticated EA designed for traders who value consistency, strategy, and flexibility. Before going live, we encourage backtesting to fine-tune its settings to your specific needs. Let MAXD take your trading to the next level with confidence and control!


Documentation


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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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