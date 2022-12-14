MegaSpikes Boom and Crash

MegaSpikes Boom and Crash is a MetaTrader 5 technical indicator for studying Boom and Crash synthetic index charts, mainly on the M1 timeframe. It brings several MegaSpikes modes into one indicator so users can observe chart conditions, alerts, and technical confirmations from a single tool.

Main features

Version selector for MegaSpikes 1, 1.31, 1.32, Divergence, and Last Red Candle modes.

Technical-analysis components based on RSI, ATR, Alligator, moving averages, Parabolic SAR, and Envelopes.

Configurable alerts and chart display options.

Designed for users who want to study synthetic index behavior with a structured indicator layout.

Important risk notice

This indicator is a technical-analysis tool only and is not financial advice. Users should test settings on a demo account, combine alerts with their own analysis, and apply responsible risk management. Market conditions can change, and results can vary.

Support is provided through MQL5 Market comments or MQL5 private messages.