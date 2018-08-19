Flash Scalper Free

2

Flash Scalper is a scalper Expert Advisor that exploits acceleration of volatility of the market. It goes into action when there is an explosion of volatility for example during the news or special events. The minimum volatility is settable from input parameters. The EA work every time with stop loss and take profit, no martingale. Any initial deposit on account is allowed to start work with this expert advisor. The most important conditions for this expert advisor are low spread and fast execution broker. An ECN broker is preferable. All the tests that you can see below, were performed with a spread of 1 pip, to do a stress test of the expert advisor. Only the last one test is a simulation of an ECN broker with a spread of 0.2 pip... see how to changes the performance.

The expert includes inside the code a time execution test, and an average slippage measurement of the executed trades, with them you can decide if the broker is good for this EA or not.

Unlike the full version, the expert opens only positions of 0.01 lots.


Requirements

  • Low spread broker < 1 pip.
  • Low time execution.
  • Account leverage >200.


Input Parameters

  • SL: StopLoss in pip.
  • Vol: Min volatility in pip.
  • Delta: Offset to place orders in pip.
  • MinEquity: Minimum account equity for trade.
  • MaxTimeExecution: Max execution time in milliseconds for the orders.
  • TimeFilter: If true the time for trade are filtered by StarHour and EndHour parameters.
  • StartHour: Start hour for trade if TimeFilter is true.
  • EndHour: End hour for trade if TimeFilter is true.
  • OrderCmt: Order comment.
  • Slippage: Max Slippage in pip allowed to open an order.
  • MaxSpread: Max allowed spread in pip.
  • Magic: Unique magic number used by the EA to manage orders.

For any questions don't hesitate to contact me by private message.

For set files see the comment.

Full version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/16105


Reviews 4
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:51 
 

Good job.

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
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5 (1)
Experts
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EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
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4.94 (34)
Experts
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Experts
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The logic behind Trend Exploit EA is very simple but effective , the EA uses breakouts of the Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, enter in the market in the direction of a strong trend, after a reasonable correction is detected. The exit logic is also based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it will close the trade even on a loss when the price breaks Bollinger Bands line.  Trend Exploit was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology
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patrickdrew
3235
patrickdrew 2025.02.19 09:26 
 

For some reason does not take any trades. All other EAs work fine - not this one!?

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:51 
 

Good job.

[Deleted] 2019.12.28 10:57 
 

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Rinor Memeti
3379
Rinor Memeti 2018.11.12 17:55 
 

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