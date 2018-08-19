Flash Scalper Free

Flash Scalper is a scalper Expert Advisor that exploits acceleration of volatility of the market. It goes into action when there is an explosion of volatility for example during the news or special events. The minimum volatility is settable from input parameters. The EA work every time with stop loss and take profit, no martingale. Any initial deposit on account is allowed to start work with this expert advisor. The most important conditions for this expert advisor are low spread and fast execution broker. An ECN broker is preferable. All the tests that you can see below, were performed with a spread of 1 pip, to do a stress test of the expert advisor. Only the last one test is a simulation of an ECN broker with a spread of 0.2 pip... see how to changes the performance.

The expert includes inside the code a time execution test, and an average slippage measurement of the executed trades, with them you can decide if the broker is good for this EA or not.

Unlike the full version, the expert opens only positions of 0.01 lots.





Requirements

Low spread broker < 1 pip.

Low time execution.

Account leverage >200.





Input Parameters

SL : StopLoss in pip.

: StopLoss in pip. Vol : Min volatility in pip.

: Min volatility in pip. Delta : Offset to place orders in pip.

: Offset to place orders in pip. MinEquity : Minimum account equity for trade.

: Minimum account equity for trade. MaxTimeExecution : Max execution time in milliseconds for the orders.

: Max execution time in milliseconds for the orders. TimeFilter : If true the time for trade are filtered by StarHour and EndHour parameters.

: If true the time for trade are filtered by StarHour and EndHour parameters. StartHour: Start hour for trade if TimeFilter is true.

Start hour for trade if TimeFilter is true. EndHour: End hour for trade if TimeFilter is true.

End hour for trade if TimeFilter is true. OrderCmt : Order comment.

: Order comment. Slippage : Max Slippage in pip allowed to open an order.

: Max Slippage in pip allowed to open an order. MaxSpread : Max allowed spread in pip.

: Max allowed spread in pip. Magic: Unique magic number used by the EA to manage orders.

For any questions don't hesitate to contact me by private message.

For set files see the comment.

Full version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/16105





