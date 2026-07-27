Session Breakout PRO MT4

Session Breakout PRO is a professional Breakout EA designed for automated Forex trading and built around the classic Session Breakout strategy.

The EA supports multiple trading sessions, including the London Breakout and Asian Session Breakout, and combines advanced signal filtering, adaptive risk management, and modern risk-control tools. Its flexible configuration system allows traders to adapt the strategy to different currency pairs, CFDs, indices, metals, and other financial instruments, as well as to various market conditions and trading styles.

Gold Signalhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378603

Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD H1 (GOLD H1) | Session_Breakout_PRO_GOLD_H1.set | Reports.zip

Why Not Every Range Breakout Becomes a Profitable Trade

Range breakouts are among the most widely used market entry setups. However, a price move beyond the boundaries of a range does not automatically mean that a sustained trend is about to begin.

In practice, some breakouts quickly fall back into the range, some generate only a short-lived impulse, while others occur under unfavorable market conditions from the very start.

Even after a successful entry, the work is far from over. Markets can accelerate, slow down, move into consolidation, or completely reverse direction. As a result, trade performance often depends not only on the entry point itself but also on how the position is managed afterward.

This is why successful breakout trading requires more than simply identifying a range. Signal quality, current market conditions, and trade management logic are equally important parts of the process.


Signal Filtering System

Not all trading ranges offer the same quality of opportunity, and many breakout signals have a low probability of developing into meaningful price movement. One of the most common causes of losses in breakout trading is false breakouts and entries taken after a significant portion of the move has already occurred.

To improve entry quality, Session Breakout PRO applies multiple layers of signal filtering designed to eliminate weak market conditions before a position is opened.

Pivot Distance Filter

Filters out ranges where the high or low is formed too close to the first or last candle of the range. Such extremes are often part of an already established move and may reduce the reliability of the subsequent breakout signal.

Remaining Daily Range Filter

Helps avoid entries after a large portion of the daily move has already been completed. This is particularly important for volatile instruments such as Gold (XAUUSD), where most of the daily momentum may occur within a relatively short period of time. The filter focuses on setups that still offer sufficient room for further price expansion.

Range Quality Filter

Excludes unusual market conditions, reduces the impact of excessive volatility, and helps identify higher-quality breakout opportunities.

These filters significantly improve signal quality, reduce weak entries, and help traders focus on the most promising trading opportunities.

Want to learn more? A dedicated article explains each filter in detail, including practical examples and their impact on trading results:

Breakout Filtering: Why Fewer Trades Often Lead to Better Results


Flexible Configuration for Any Market and Trading Style

Session Breakout PRO is not tied to a specific instrument, trading session, or trade management approach. The EA can be adapted both to market characteristics and to the trader's individual preferences.

Suitable for Different Trading Instruments

Instead of relying on fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values, the EA supports parameters calculated relative to the range size or the current market price. This approach helps maintain the relevance of settings as market volatility changes and asset prices evolve over time.

For example, a 100-point Stop Loss on Gold (XAUUSD) may have been perfectly reasonable several years ago. After a substantial increase in gold prices, however, the same stop distance represents something entirely different relative to current market conditions. Using values based on range size or a percentage of price helps avoid this issue and makes the trading system more robust across changing markets.

This approach allows traders to focus on identifying genuine market patterns rather than curve-fitting parameters to a specific price level. The result is a more universal trading model that can be applied across Forex, metals, indices, and other markets.

From Scalping to Trend Following

Different trade management approaches make it possible to adapt the same breakout strategy to different trading styles and market environments.

Some traders prefer to lock in profits quickly after the initial breakout impulse. Others are willing to hold positions much longer in pursuit of larger trend movements. Both approaches can be built around the same entry signal.

Thanks to its flexible trade management system, Session Breakout PRO can be used both for capturing short-term intraday moves and for managing longer-lasting trends.

Trade Your Own Rules

Session Breakout PRO includes additional trading restrictions and management rules that allow traders to adapt the EA to their own requirements and trading methodology:

  • automatic position closing before weekends;
  • day-of-week filtering;
  • limits on the number of simultaneously open trades;
  • control over re-entries after a completed trade;
  • automatic cancellation of opposite-side orders once one direction has been triggered.

This flexibility makes the EA suitable for both active intraday trading on volatile instruments and more conservative strategies that require tighter control over risk, trade frequency, and overall account exposure.


Trade Management After the Breakout

In breakout trading, overall performance often depends less on the quality of the entry and more on how the position is managed afterward.

In Session Breakout PRO, trade management is divided into two independent modules.

The first module focuses on Stop Loss management and profit protection. Available management techniques include:

  • Breakeven;
  • Classic Trailing Stop;
  • Candlestick Shadow Trailing;
  • SAR Trailing;
  • Market Structure Trailing.

These tools are familiar to most traders and allow position management to be tailored to virtually any trading style.

The second module focuses on evaluating breakout quality after entry and managing exits based on market behavior.

Most EAs assume that once a trade is opened, all that remains is to wait for either the Stop Loss or Take Profit to be hit. In reality, markets behave far more dynamically. Sometimes a breakout generates a powerful momentum move worth locking in. Sometimes the expected follow-through never materializes. And sometimes reversal signals appear long before the Stop Loss would be reached.

To address these situations, Session Breakout PRO includes several additional exit scenarios:

  • Exit After Strong Momentum Move — locks in profits after a strong directional move before a significant retracement or reversal occurs.
  • Lack of Follow-Through Exit — closes trades where the expected breakout momentum fails to develop.
  • Strong Counter-Move Exit — exits positions when a significant move develops against the trade direction.

This approach evaluates not only the entry itself but also the quality of the price action that follows the breakout, resulting in more adaptive, flexible, and robust trade management.

After purchase, you will receive detailed guidance on configuring all EA features, including signal filtering, trade management, and risk control. If you have any questions regarding parameter selection or adapting the strategy to a specific instrument, you can always contact me via private messages.


Complete Trading Transparency

Many trading robots and Expert Advisors operate as a “black box”: traders can see the results of the strategy, but they have no clear understanding of why a trade was opened, which filter blocked a signal, or why a pending order was removed.

Session Breakout PRO makes the decision-making process fully transparent, allowing you to monitor every stage of the breakout strategy directly on the chart.

Signal Generation Monitoring

The EA displays trading ranges, breakout levels, and the parameters of each generated signal. This allows traders not only to see the outcome of the algorithm but also to understand the logic behind each trading decision.

Filter and Restriction Monitoring

If a signal does not meet the specified conditions, the EA displays the reason for rejecting the trade in the information panel. Traders can immediately identify which filter or restriction prevented the order from being placed.

Open Position Monitoring

Entry levels, pending orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels are displayed directly on the chart. This makes it easy to evaluate the current state of the trading system at any time without having to analyze the EA journal.

As a result, traders receive more than just automated execution. They gain a clear understanding of how the EA analyzes the market, generates breakout signals, makes trading decisions, and manages open positions.


Built for Live Trading

A strong backtest alone does not make an EA suitable for live trading. In real-world conditions, automated systems encounter numerous technical challenges that only become apparent on live accounts, VPS environments, or broker trading servers.

Session Breakout PRO includes a range of built-in safeguards and validation mechanisms designed to ensure stable and reliable operation under real trading conditions.

  • Safe Restart Recovery — automatically restores operation after terminal restarts, VPS reboots, or connection interruptions.
  • Duplicate Order Protection — prevents duplicate orders and accidental position replication.
  • Intelligent Trade Validation — verifies trading conditions before sending an order to the market.
  • Broker Requirement Validation — automatically checks broker restrictions and symbol-specific trading requirements.
  • Automatic Pending Order Cleanup — removes outdated pending orders when they are no longer valid.
  • Broker-Friendly Execution — avoids excessive trading requests and operates efficiently with the broker's trading server.

As a result, Session Breakout PRO is designed not only for strategy testing and optimization but also for long-term autonomous operation on live trading accounts, providing consistent execution across a wide range of market conditions.


Who Is Session Breakout PRO For?

Session Breakout PRO was developed as a versatile solution for traders who use breakout strategies, systematic trading approaches, and automated execution.

The EA is suitable for:

  • traders who specialize in range breakouts and session-based trading;
  • users who prefer to automate signal detection and trade management;
  • algorithmic traders engaged in strategy testing and optimization;
  • traders who apply their own risk management and position management rules;
  • prop traders who require strict control over trading activity and risk limits;
  • traders working with highly volatile instruments, including Gold (XAUUSD).

Thanks to its flexible range settings, signal filters, and trade management logic, the EA can be used across multiple markets:

  • Forex;
  • Gold (XAUUSD);
  • Indices;
  • Commodities;
  • Cryptocurrency CFDs.

Although the EA can be applied to a wide variety of instruments, its architecture is particularly well suited to markets characterized by strong momentum and high volatility, where range breakouts often lead to powerful directional moves.

Session Breakout PRO does not impose a predefined trading style. Instead, it provides a comprehensive set of tools that allow traders to build their own trading model and adapt the strategy to specific markets, instruments, and personal preferences.


Ready-to-Use Settings and Ongoing Research

By default, Session Breakout PRO comes with a ready-to-use configuration optimized for trading Gold (XAUUSD). These settings are the result of extensive testing, optimization, and forward validation on real market data.

You can use the default configuration as a starting point or further customize the strategy to match your own requirements and preferred instruments.

Research into new markets and breakout trading models is ongoing. As new robust market patterns are identified and additional ready-made configurations are developed, updates will be shared with the private Session Breakout PRO user community.

As a result, you receive not only an automated breakout trading system but also access to ongoing research, testing results, and practical developments aimed at continuously improving and expanding the trading framework.

 

Explore the markets, discover your own trading edges, and turn them into a fully automated trading system with Session Breakout PRO.
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
TickSniper for MetaTrader 4 — High-Speed Tick Scalper with Automatic Parameter Adaptation A professional fully automated Expert Advisor for tick scalping that automatically adapts its working parameters to each currency pair. TickSniper for MetaTrader 4 was created for traders who want a fast, intelligent, and practically ready-to-use trading system without manually optimizing dozens of settings for every instrument. The Expert Advisor analyzes current quotes, tick arrival speed, symbol specifi
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True Stochastic Divergence — High-Quality Stochastic Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True Stochastic Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the marke
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Most traders use ZigZag incorrectly. It does not help to understand the market — it creates false signals and misleads you about the trend. Valable ZigZag solves this problem by showing the real structure of price movement and the market direction. Limitations of the classic ZigZag The classic ZigZag reacts to too many movements. As a result: even minor pullbacks look like significant changes level breakouts are perceived as signals but fail to follow through it becomes difficult to distinguis
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Prop Drawdown Dashboard — full real-time visibility into your prop challenge account All critical account information — in one panel and updated in real time: current drawdown, challenge progress, and how close you are to critical limits . 10 built-in prop firm presets: FTMO, FundingPips, The5ers, FundedNext , and others. Simply select the firm — all limits and timezone settings are loaded automatically . No more violations caused by incorrect trading day reset times. The indicator automatically
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MT5 version |  FAQ  | EA Universal Breakout   Universal Box plots price ranges on the chart which can be used later to trade on a price range breakout. There are many strategies with which you can apply this indicator. The indicator is set by default to mark Asian, European and American trading session ranges on the chart. Ranges are plotted as rectangles, the boundaries of which are the beginning and end time of the trading session, and the levels of maximum and minimum prices for that period.
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Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
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4.45 (11)
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Full Fractals — Fractals Without Noise The standard Fractals indicator overloads the chart : dozens of points, making it difficult to understand which ones actually matter. As a result, market structure becomes unclear, and levels have to be determined manually. Full Fractals solves this problem — it leaves only the key points where price actually responded. The indicator is based on the classic Bill Williams fractal logic and does not repaint after formation. Used in live trading to identify ma
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4.56 (25)
Experts
MT5 version |  Valable ZigZag Indicator   |   FAQ The Grid HLevel Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works  according to the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly. To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the indi
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True Stochastic Divergence MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
True Stochastic Divergence — High-Quality Stochastic Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True Stochastic Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the marke
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Panther Trade Scenario
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Panther Trade Scenario — displays a clear trade scenario directly on the chart. The indicator removes the main problem in trading — uncertainty at the moment you need to act. Instead of trying to guess the best timing, you see exactly: where to enter, where to limit risk, and where to take profit.   Why most trading mistakes happen at the entry The problem is not that you don’t understand the market. In most cases, it looks like this: you see the move, understand the direction, but at the moment
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT5. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
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Sergey Ermolov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Trend Monitor VZ – Market monitoring based on trend structure. If you analyze multiple instruments, checking trend direction can take a significant amount of time. Trend Monitor VZ brings all this information together in a single dashboard and displays trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes at the same time. The entire market at a glance A market monitor appears directly on your chart, showing trend direction across selected instruments and timeframes. Trend direction is det
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