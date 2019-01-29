PZ Fractal Trader EA
- Experts
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- Version: 3.0
This EA trades untested fractals using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode.
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- Easy to use and supervise
- It implements 4 different trading behaviors
- Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop
- Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers
- Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
- Implements a martingale feature
- Filter trading by forex sessions
- Built-in money management
The EA implements four different trading behaviors:
- Regular: The EA will buy at upper fractal and sell at lower fractal
- Inverse: The EA will sell at upper fractal and buy at lower fractal
- Only Buy: The EA will buy at both fractals
- Only Sell: The EA will sell at both fractals
Additionally, the EA implements four money management modes:
- Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade
- Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade
- Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade
- Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade
Input Parameters
- Trading Settings - Select trading behavior: regular, inverse, only buy or only sell.
- Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, trailing-stop in %, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips. Closing pending orders when a trade is taken is optional.
- Sessions Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Assian, European or American sessions.
- Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended.
- EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.
What to expectThis EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.
Author
Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Thanks for good breakout strategy ea... im using for xauusd..