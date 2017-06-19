MACD Not So Simple

This is an example of how the MetaTrader terminals's Strategy Tester can help to find good input parameters for an old and widely known MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the Navigator window (tab: Expert Advisors).





Input parameters

Indicator MACD:

fast - fast Period;

- fast Period;

slow - Slow Period;

- Slow Period;

sign - Signal Period;

- Signal Period;

appPrice - PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6;

- PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6;

MACDOpenLevel ;

;

MACDCloseLevel ;

; Indicator Moving Average:

MATrendPeriod ;

;

maMethod - MODE_SMA=0; MODE_EMA=1; MODE_SMMA=2; MODE_LWMA=3;

- MODE_SMA=0; MODE_EMA=1; MODE_SMMA=2; MODE_LWMA=3;

maPrice - PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6;

- PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6; Money Management:

UseMM - Money Management;

- Money Management;

PercentMM - If UseMM = true then the EA will calculate a percentage from AccountFreeMargin as a Lot Size;

- If UseMM = true then the EA will calculate a percentage from as a

MagicNum - Magic Number;

Naturally you need to optimize this expert on your platform by using "Strategy Tester".

Testing Trading Strategies: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/testing.