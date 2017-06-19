MACD Not So Simple
- Experts
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 1 August 2017
This is an example of how the MetaTrader terminals's Strategy Tester can help to find good input parameters for an old and widely known MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the Navigator window (tab: Expert Advisors).
Input parameters
- Indicator MACD:
- fast - fast Period;
- slow - Slow Period;
- sign - Signal Period;
- appPrice - PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6;
- MACDOpenLevel;
- MACDCloseLevel;
- Indicator Moving Average:
- MATrendPeriod;
- maMethod - MODE_SMA=0; MODE_EMA=1; MODE_SMMA=2; MODE_LWMA=3;
- maPrice - PRICE_CLOSE=0; PRICE_OPEN=1; PRICE_HIGH=2; PRICE_LOW=3; PRICE_MEDIAN=4; PRICE_TYPICAL=5; PRICE_WEIGHTED=6;
- Money Management:
- UseMM - Money Management;
- PercentMM - If UseMM = true then the EA will calculate a percentage from AccountFreeMargin as a Lot Size;
- MagicNum - Magic Number;
Naturally you need to optimize this expert on your platform by using "Strategy Tester".
Testing Trading Strategies: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/runtime/testing.
1 Star (20%) = Bad
2 Stars (40%) = Undecided (still testing)
3 Stars (60%) = Okay
4 Stars (80%) = Good
5 Stars (100%) = Excellente!