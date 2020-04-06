ProfessorMoriartyMT4
- Experts
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work.
Each position has a stop loss and take profit.
A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss.
The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
Recommended trading instruments (TF 1m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP.
It is recommended to install the adviser on a remote server (VPS).
Settings:
- Sensitivity strategy - Sensitivity;
- MaxRisk - Value for calculating the trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Maximum number of orders - The maximum number of positions at the same time;
- MaxLot - You can limit the maximum lot;
- Trailing Start - Start trailing stop;
- First Trailing Level - The first level for setting a trailing stop;
- Trailing Step - Step of the trailing stop;
- Use the adviser's working time? - Use trading time?
- The hour of commencement of trade - the hour of the start of trading;
- Minute of commencement of trade - Minute of the beginning of trade;
- Hour of the end of trade - Hour of the end of trade;
- Minute of the end of trade - Minute of the end of trade;
- Comment to order - Comment on positions;
- Slippage - level of slippage;
- Max Spread - maximum spread;
- Magic Number - A magic number to distinguish "their" positions from "strangers".