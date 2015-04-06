Arrow Constructor

We present to your attention an expert who trades on indicators!





It will become an indispensable assistant in building your trading strategy: it does not matter whether you trade manually or prefer to trust the work of robots — it will be useful for every trader.

With it, you can test any arrow indicator, check the effectiveness of signals, and choose the best parameters for the selected instrument.





The Expert Advisor trades on the signals of arrow indicators, processes any indicators that have buffers. It is able to close trades: at the selected time, by take profit/stop loss, or by the reverse signal of the indicator. You can select the buffers set for the indicator that are necessary for signal processing. You can also choose the number of bars from the received signal to the opening of the position — this is important if the indicator generates a signal on the previous candles (example: PRICE ACTION).













Parameters:





1. Lots — lot size for trading;

2. Take Profit;

3. Stop Loss;

4. Count Seconds Limit — the maximum "lifetime" of the position, in seconds;

5. TimeFrame — the timeframe for receiving the signal and trading, in seconds;

6. Magic;

7. Slippage — allowed slippage;

8. Close By Opposite Signal-closing a position on the opposite signal;

9. Shift Bars For Signal — number of bars from receiving a signal to opening a position;

10. Indicator Name — the name of the indicator used;

11. Buy Buffer-Buy arrow buffer;

12. Sell Buffer - the buffer of the arrow for sale.













We look forward to your feedback, thank you for choosing our product!