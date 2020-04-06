Factor EA is a fully automated scalping strategy expert advisor that runs on the M1 timeframe. Advisor settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close the transaction, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the cost of opening losing trades. The EA is multifunctional and does not require a certain type of account for normal functioning.

The EA’s mechanism of work is arranged so that before opening a transaction, they undergo instant implicit filtering, which, if there are competent and practical settings, allows the buyer to level the number of unprofitable and unproductive transactions. The adviser has a large number of internal regulators, software installations and special codes that help to safely and efficiently trade.

Factor EA does not use the Martingale strategy and its derivative strategies for a phased increase in the lot, which protects the buyer from the risk of losing a deposit or most of the profit due to a losing trade with an increased lot.





Features

As described above, Factor EA is a multifunctional advisor, so that it can be configured for any currency pair.

Timeframe M1

Advisor is able to work with any leverage and on any brokers

Advisor can work on any brokerage platform





Recommendations from the manufacturer

Recommended deposit is $ 100. The adviser has special mechanisms and software settings that most correctly perform their functions precisely with such a deposit.

The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings, as they are honed and displayed as a result of multiple trials and experiments.

Recommended leverage 1: 100



