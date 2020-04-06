Factor EA

Factor EA is a fully automated scalping strategy expert advisor that runs on the M1 timeframe. Advisor settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close the transaction, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the cost of opening losing trades. The EA is multifunctional and does not require a certain type of account for normal functioning.
The EA’s mechanism of work is arranged so that before opening a transaction, they undergo instant implicit filtering, which, if there are competent and practical settings, allows the buyer to level the number of unprofitable and unproductive transactions. The adviser has a large number of internal regulators, software installations and special codes that help to safely and efficiently trade.
Factor EA does not use the Martingale strategy and its derivative strategies for a phased increase in the lot, which protects the buyer from the risk of losing a deposit or most of the profit due to a losing trade with an increased lot.

Features
  • As described above, Factor EA is a multifunctional advisor, so that it can be configured for any currency pair.
  • Timeframe M1
  • Advisor is able to work with any leverage and on any brokers
  • Advisor can work on any brokerage platform

Recommendations from the manufacturer
  • Recommended deposit is $ 100. The adviser has special mechanisms and software settings that most correctly perform their functions precisely with such a deposit.
  • The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings, as they are honed and displayed as a result of multiple trials and experiments.
  • Recommended leverage 1: 100


