Boumn Fibo

Boumn Fibo 


Boumn Fibo design for Fibonacci trader and use my special trend indicator to create fibo line. EA will open order based on trend direction. EA use MARTINGALE strategy so always control the EA and be wise on your balance. 

If EA takes to long to open order,this EA also can be use as assistant by click open buy/open sell/open buy limit/sell limit/buy stop/sell stop and adjust the lot by your self or price.

or full semi assistant by set AutoTrade(false).

When you try on backtest it might be take a long time because i do not hide the fibo object.

Introduction :

Recommendation :

  • Recommend timeframe M15 and Higher timeframe
  • Minimum Balance for EURUSD/GBPUSD/AUDUSD/NZDUSD = $1000 (Standard/Cent) 1 PAIR
  • Minimum Balance for XAUUSD = $3000(Standard/Cent) 



How this expert work:

  • Buy condition :  Ea will open buy order when hit level fibo order and buy trend
  • Sell condition :  Ea will open sell order when hit level fibo order and sell trend.

Special Feature : 

Because of my robot using martingale strategy, therefore i add this feature to prevent your money loss and you have to choose one of them if you want.

  • Balance Stop = When floating mines reach percentage of your balance this expert will close all order.
  • Total Mines = when floating mines reach value that you set. this expert wil close all order.
  • Prevent Direction Change = When you have open order at current chart and unfortunately trend change to buy or sell trend. this EA will close all sell or buy order.
  • DrawDown Reduction = Close partial when EA hit martingale lvl(you choose) by lower profit+higher profit ticket = Profit to close.

Expert Setting:

  • Guard balence setting
  • Trading Setting
  • Martingale Setting
  • Fibonacci Entry Setting

Button Function:

  • Buy trade allowed
  • Sell trade allowed
  • close buy
  • close sell
  • closs profit
  • close loss
  • Open Sell
  • Open buy
  • lot size for manual trade
  • Open Buy Limit
  • Open Buy Stop
  • Open Sell limit
  • Open Sell Stop
  • Price to open order Stop/Limit


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