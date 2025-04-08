Mir Station MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mir Station MT5 it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of
independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Mir Station MT5 Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation
Mir Station MT5 It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.
Mir Station MT5 is a plug and play systemMir Station MT5 It is a 100% automatic system,
The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Mir Station MT5 have 12 neural net working in parallel.
"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
Fast VPS a most.
The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD
Input parameters:
Magic Number:One different number for pair.
TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
Try the demo now!