EA Loc Trade

EA developed to operate at specific price locations on the chart, in relation to a TimeFrame higher than the current one. After defining the direction of positions through locations, the EA seeks to identify candlestick patterns as a trigger to open a position.

The parameters being: StartHour=00; //Start hour(operations) StartMinute=00; //Start minute(Operations); FinalHour=17; //End Hour(Operations) FinalMinute=00; //End Minutes(Operations) CloseHour=18; //Position Closing Hour (open operations) CloseMinute=00; //Position Closing Minutes (open operations) TakeProfit=100.0; //Profit target value StopLoss=-100.0; //Loss target value(negative number) N_GAIN =3; // TakeProfit/StopLoss Ratio N_BE = 2; //Number of channels(Channel = Stop value) for Breakeven BarSize = 150; //Elephant Bar Size in Points (Attention to asset digits) devPts =10; //Maximum price deviation in points (when executing order) Lots =0.01; // Volume Ratio =0.5; // Candle body/wick ratio Candle_Wick = 60; // Minimum wick length(For TT and BT) maPeriodFast = 9; // Fast moving average period maPeriodSlow = 20; // Slow moving average period Period_TF_Higher=PERIOD_H1 ; // Higher TimeFrame in price location l1 =0.15; // Anchoring Distance when Buying (positive number) l2 = -0.15; // Anchoring Distance when Selling (negative number) 14 = -0.5; // Countertrend distance when Buying (negative number) l5 =0.5; // Countertrend distance when Selling (positive number) Bull180 = true; // Bull180: Buy BT = true; // Bottoming Tail: Buy BE = true; // Bar Elephant: Buy and Sell BI = true; // Bar Ignored: Buy and Sell TTTO = true; // Topping Tail Take Out: Buy RBTO = true; // Red Bar Take Out: Buy TT = true; // Topping Tail: Sell BEAR180 = true; // Bear180: Sell



