EA Loc Trade

EA developed to operate at specific price locations on the chart, in relation to a TimeFrame higher than the current one. After defining the direction of positions through locations, the EA seeks to identify candlestick patterns as a trigger to open a position. 



The parameters being:

 StartHour=00; //Start hour(operations)

StartMinute=00; //Start minute(Operations);

 FinalHour=17; //End Hour(Operations)

 FinalMinute=00; //End Minutes(Operations)

 CloseHour=18; //Position Closing Hour (open operations)

 CloseMinute=00; //Position Closing Minutes (open operations)

TakeProfit=100.0; //Profit target value

 StopLoss=-100.0; //Loss target value(negative number)

N_GAIN =3; // TakeProfit/StopLoss Ratio

  N_BE = 2; //Number of channels(Channel = Stop value) for Breakeven

BarSize = 150; //Elephant Bar Size in Points (Attention to asset digits)

devPts =10; //Maximum price deviation in points (when executing order)

 Lots =0.01; // Volume

Ratio =0.5; // Candle body/wick ratio

Candle_Wick = 60; // Minimum wick length(For TT and BT)

maPeriodFast = 9; // Fast moving average period

maPeriodSlow = 20; // Slow moving average period

Period_TF_Higher=PERIOD_H1 ; // Higher TimeFrame in price location

  l1 =0.15; // Anchoring Distance when Buying (positive number)

  l2 = -0.15; // Anchoring Distance when Selling (negative number)

  14 = -0.5; // Countertrend distance when Buying (negative number)

 l5 =0.5; // Countertrend distance when Selling (positive number)

Bull180 = true; // Bull180: Buy

 BT = true; // Bottoming Tail: Buy

  BE = true; // Bar Elephant: Buy and Sell

BI = true; // Bar Ignored: Buy and Sell

TTTO = true; // Topping Tail Take Out: Buy

RBTO = true; // Red Bar Take Out: Buy

TT = true; // Topping Tail: Sell

BEAR180 = true; // Bear180: Sell


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Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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