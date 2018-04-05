EA Loc Trade
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA developed to operate at specific price locations on the chart, in relation to a TimeFrame higher than the current one. After defining the direction of positions through locations, the EA seeks to identify candlestick patterns as a trigger to open a position.
The parameters being:
StartHour=00; //Start hour(operations)
StartMinute=00; //Start minute(Operations);
FinalHour=17; //End Hour(Operations)
FinalMinute=00; //End Minutes(Operations)
CloseHour=18; //Position Closing Hour (open operations)
CloseMinute=00; //Position Closing Minutes (open operations)
TakeProfit=100.0; //Profit target value
StopLoss=-100.0; //Loss target value(negative number)
N_GAIN =3; // TakeProfit/StopLoss Ratio
N_BE = 2; //Number of channels(Channel = Stop value) for Breakeven
BarSize = 150; //Elephant Bar Size in Points (Attention to asset digits)
devPts =10; //Maximum price deviation in points (when executing order)
Lots =0.01; // Volume
Ratio =0.5; // Candle body/wick ratio
Candle_Wick = 60; // Minimum wick length(For TT and BT)
maPeriodFast = 9; // Fast moving average period
maPeriodSlow = 20; // Slow moving average period
Period_TF_Higher=PERIOD_H1 ; // Higher TimeFrame in price location
l1 =0.15; // Anchoring Distance when Buying (positive number)
l2 = -0.15; // Anchoring Distance when Selling (negative number)
14 = -0.5; // Countertrend distance when Buying (negative number)
l5 =0.5; // Countertrend distance when Selling (positive number)
Bull180 = true; // Bull180: Buy
BT = true; // Bottoming Tail: Buy
BE = true; // Bar Elephant: Buy and Sell
BI = true; // Bar Ignored: Buy and Sell
TTTO = true; // Topping Tail Take Out: Buy
RBTO = true; // Red Bar Take Out: Buy
TT = true; // Topping Tail: Sell
BEAR180 = true; // Bear180: Sell