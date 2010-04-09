SuperTrendAshi EA
- Experts
- Fillipe Dos Santos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SuperTrendAshi EA - Automated Trading System
A versatile Expert Advisor based on the SuperTrend indicator adapted for Heikin Ashi candles
Key Features:
- Automated trading system combining SuperTrend precision with Heikin Ashi smoothing
- Flexible operation with multiple trading modes
- Advanced risk management with dynamic Trailing Stop
- Intuitive interface with customizable parameters
Detailed Features:
- Operation Modes
- Stop Loss and Take Profit Mode: Operates with defined targets
- Signal-Only Mode: Focuses on trend reversals
- Configurable Trading Directions
- Bidirectional operations (buy and sell)
- Buy-only mode
- Sell-only mode
- Advanced Risk Management
- Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Adaptive Trailing Stop system
- Margin insufficiency protection
- Automatic volume normalization
- Customizable Parameters
- ATR Period
- ATR Multiplier
- Trading volume
- Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Trailing Stop settings
Usage Recommendations:
- Good performance in trending market conditions
- I use it with the Quantile Estimator for more precise trend identification
Requirements:
- MetaTrader 5 Platform
- SuperTrendAshi indicator installed
- Account with automated trading permission
Important Notes:
- Perform tests on a demo account before using on a real account
- Past results do not guarantee future returns
- Configure parameters according to your risk profile
- Always maintain regular EA monitoring
Support:
- Detailed documentation included
- Regular updates