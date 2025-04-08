ISS Station MT5

ISS Station MT5   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of
independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions

ISS Station MT5   Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation


ISS Station MT5       It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.     


 ISS Station MT5    is a plug and play system

 ISS Station MT5  It is a 100% automatic system, 

The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work. 

 

 You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

 ISS Station MT5  I  have 13 neural net working in parallel.


Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data  for    multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.


Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD



Input parameters:

Magic Number:One different number for pair.

TrailingStop: Value of Trailing Stop, Distance from price to SL



------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


Try the demo now!


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