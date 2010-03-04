EA Multi Range Breakout

EA Multi Range Breakout

Professional Multi-Session Trading for MT5

EA Multi Range Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliable execution. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it combines advanced trade management with multiple configurable trading sessions to adapt to different market conditions.

The EA features 6 independent trading strategies, each with its own customizable trading window. Every strategy can be enabled or disabled individually, allowing traders to optimize performance through testing and portfolio diversification.

Live Signal my telegram @jbcarmino for MyFxBook link

Main Features

  • Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5
  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) H1
  • 6 independent strategies with separate trading schedules
  • Individual enable/disable option for every strategy
  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation
  • Configurable Risk/Reward ratio
  • Adjustable entry buffer
  • Smart order execution
  • Built-in risk management
  • Fast and efficient execution
  • Easy-to-use input parameters
  • Suitable for VPS 24/7 operation
  • Optimized for high-quality backtesting

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Execution: ECN / Low Spread Broker
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted trading
  • Deposit Minimum: $1000 or $10($1000cents)
  • for every $1000 = 0.01 of a lot

Why Choose EA Multi Range Breakout?

EA Multi Range Breakout was designed with flexibility and performance in mind. Its multi-strategy architecture allows traders to diversify execution across different trading sessions while maintaining complete control through simple and intuitive settings.

Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning with algorithmic trading, the EA offers a professional trading solution focused on consistency, automation, and ease of use.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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