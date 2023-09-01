MultiIndy Hybrid Trend

The EA MultiIndy Hybrid Trend used to a trading system that combines 11 indicators

1.BOLLINGER BAND

2.RSI

3.MA

4.AO

5.MACD

6.CCI

7.MOMENTUM

8.FRACTAL

9.PARABOLIC SAR

10.STD

11.ATR

and then AI to find the probability of each indicator as its weight value. Common use of martingale Then backtest twenty years to become this automated trading system. EA can send alerts through the program line, can adjust the risk. or turn off the martingale according to user requirements or can trade any currency From finding the indicator weight value from the backtest of the giver's own retrospective data. Or you can choose the backtest period timeframe yourself. Good luck for testing and then using it for real.

Requirements

  • Supported currency pairs:  EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • The minimum deposit is $1000 for a 1:400 leverage


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