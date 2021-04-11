The Trend Reversal Arrow Scalper indicator is designed to find trend reversals on the current timeframe. Trading with it becomes very simple, since the indicator does all the hard work for you to find points of entry into the market. You just have to buy if a blue arrow appears, or sell if a red arrow appears. The indicator also displays dots (red and blue following the arrow). They show the current trend and are also signals for entry (if, for example, you missed the main entry along the arrow). The indicator has a sound signal (must be enabled in the settings) so that you do not miss the moment to open a position. You can trade on any timeframe, but the indicator shows the best results on timeframes from M30 and higher. INDICATOR SIGNALS ARE NOT REDRAWN. The indicator can be used with any financial instrument: currencies, stocks, futures or binary options. We recommend accompanying open positions at the current maximum and minimum using https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64942?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fru%2Fmarket%2Fmy

Input parameters:

Secondory_Signal = true - enabled / disabled repeated buy or sell signals

Buy_Signal = clrBlue - buy signal arrow color

Buy_Secondory_Signal = clrRoyalBlue - color of the repeat buy signal point

Sell_Signal = clrRed - color of the sell signal arrow

Sell_Secondory_Signal = clrOrangeRed - color of the repeat sell signal point

width_arrow = 1 - size of the point and arrow of the signal

Sound_Signal = false - sound notification enabled / disabled