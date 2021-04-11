Trend Reversal Arrow Scalper

The Trend Reversal Arrow Scalper indicator is designed to find trend reversals on the current timeframe. Trading with it becomes very simple, since the indicator does all the hard work for you to find points of entry into the market. You just have to buy if a blue arrow appears, or sell if a red arrow appears. The indicator also displays dots (red and blue following the arrow). They show the current trend and are also signals for entry (if, for example, you missed the main entry along the arrow). The indicator has a sound signal (must be enabled in the settings) so that you do not miss the moment to open a position. You can trade on any timeframe, but the indicator shows the best results on timeframes from M30 and higher. INDICATOR SIGNALS ARE NOT REDRAWN. The indicator can be used with any financial instrument: currencies, stocks, futures or binary options. We recommend accompanying open positions at the current maximum and minimum using https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64942?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fru%2Fmarket%2Fmy

Input parameters:

Secondory_Signal = true - enabled / disabled repeated buy or sell signals

Buy_Signal = clrBlue - buy signal arrow color

Buy_Secondory_Signal = clrRoyalBlue - color of the repeat buy signal point

Sell_Signal = clrRed - color of the sell signal arrow

Sell_Secondory_Signal = clrOrangeRed - color of the repeat sell signal point

width_arrow = 1 - size of the point and arrow of the signal

Sound_Signal = false - sound notification enabled / disabled

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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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The indicator displays the size of the spread for the current instrument on the chart. Very flexible in settings. It is possible to set the maximum value of the spread, upon exceeding which, the color of the spread label will change, and a signal will sound (if enabled in the settings). The indicator will be very convenient for people who trade on the news. You will never enter a trade with a large spread, as the indicator will notify you of this both visually and soundly. Input parameters: Aler
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The indicator displays the size of the spread for the current instrument on the chart. Very flexible in settings. It is possible to set the maximum value of the spread, upon exceeding which, the color of the spread label will change, and a signal will sound (if enabled in the settings). The indicator will be very convenient for people who trade on the news. You will never enter a trade with a large spread, as the indicator will notify you of this both visually and soundly. Input parameters: Aler
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Max Min Trend
Mariia Logvinenko
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The MaxMinTrend indicator displays the highs and lows of the price on the chart. This indicator was created to simplify the determination of trend directions, as well as to support open positions, by transferring Stoploss to the current highs and lows of the price, thereby making a large profit. This indicator is not redrawn. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to draw the indicator maxmin - true - Enabled display of Highs and Lows line - true - Enabled display of the connec
Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price
Mariia Logvinenko
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The Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price indicator automatically draws a horizontal channel (range) of prices on a higher or current timeframe. This indicator was developed to simplify the determination of sideways movements of the market, as well as to search for entry signals for a pullback from the boundaries of a channel (range) or for its breakdown. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to search for a horizontal channel AutoPeriodDraw - true - Enabled automatic drawing of a
Candle Bar UP Timeframe
Mariia Logvinenko
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The indicator is designed to display candles (bars) of a higher timeframe on the current one. The indicator has many settings for the displayed candles, as well as a sound signal that will sound a few minutes (seconds) before the bar closes. Input parameters: BarsCount = 50 - the number of displayed bars of the higher timeframe Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false - Automatic selection of a higher timeframe Candle_UP_TF = 60 - Higher timeframe, if Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false Signal_Close_Candle_UP_TF = fals
Best Trend Change Zone
Mariia Logvinenko
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The TrendChangeZone indicator displays global and local price highs and lows on the chart. The indicator also shows the global trend on the chart and corrective waves. This indicator is designed to determine the direction and change the trend. Most importantly, the indicator shows trend continuation or reversal zones. An indispensable assistant in trading. The indicator does not redraw. The indicator can work on all trading instruments. Important !!! Top trend if 2 (two) or more blue segments
Max Min Trend MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The MaxMinTrend indicator displays the highs and lows of the price on the chart. This indicator was created to simplify the determination of trend directions, as well as to support open positions, by transferring Stoploss to the current highs and lows of the price, thereby making a large profit. This indicator is not redrawn. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to draw the indicator maxmin - true - Enabled display of Highs and Lows line - true - Enabled display of the connec
Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price MT5
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Indicators
The Flat Horizontal Channel Range Price indicator automatically draws a horizontal channel (range) of prices on a higher or current timeframe. This indicator was developed to simplify the determination of sideways movements of the market, as well as to search for entry signals for a pullback from the boundaries of a channel (range) or for its breakdown. Input parameters: BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to search for a horizontal channel AutoPeriodDraw - true - Enabled automatic drawing of a
Candle Bar UP Timeframe MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The indicator is designed to display candles (bars) of a higher timeframe on the current one. The indicator has many settings for the displayed candles, as well as a sound signal that will sound a few minutes (seconds) before the bar closes. Input parameters: BarsCount = 50 - the number of displayed bars of the higher timeframe Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false - Automatic selection of a higher timeframe Candle_UP_TF = PERIOD_H1 - Higher timeframe, if Auto_Candle_UP_TF = false Signal_Close_Candle_UP_TF
Best Trend Change Zone MT5
Mariia Logvinenko
Indicators
The TrendChangeZone indicator displays global and local price highs and lows on the chart.   The indicator also shows the global trend on the chart and corrective waves.   This indicator is designed to determine the direction and change the trend.   Most importantly, the indicator shows trend continuation or reversal zones.   An indispensable assistant in trading.   The indicator does not redraw.   The indicator can work on all trading instruments. Important !!! Top trend if 2 (two) or more bl
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