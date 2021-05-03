Advanced Trend Breaker

Advanced Trend Breaker

Breaker's smart algorithm detects the trend,Support and resistance, filters out market noise and find entry signals！！！

Test the demo version and explore its features, it would be useful tool added to your trading arsenal.

Do not foget down load Free DashBoard!!!  Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard!!!


Advantages You Get

Easy, visual and effective trend detection. Support and resistance, find breaker where entry signal.

Gives you the ability to improve your trading strategies.

Give you the High winning entry point!!!


Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Integrated email, push notification and sound alerts.

Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


How To Trade

No complicated rules, Just follow below simple steps!

  • Entry Trade: When Blue Arrow Appear, Buy Signal, when Red Arrow Appear, Sell Signal.
  • Set Stop Loss: Just above the most recent high or below the most recent low,  Or Resistance Line value Or Support Line value!!!
  • Set Take Profit: can use RR ratio
Parameters
  • Period  -- Use Calculate Main Trend
  • Dev Step  -- Use Calculate Main Trend
  • RSI and CCI Filter-- true/false
  • RSI Period
  • RSI Over bought
  • RSI Oversold  
  • CCI Period
  • CCI Buy Level
  • CCI Sell Level
  • ArrowSize -- Arrow size
  • Show Window Grid-- true/false
  • Other is Alert Setting.


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