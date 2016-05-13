Easy Candles

This is a simple and free Expert Advisor that trades candlesticks. It compares several nearest bars and their volumes, and opens a trade based on that data. Unlike the professional version, it analyzes only 1 timeframe.

The recommended timeframes for this EA are H1, H4, D1, it works with any currency pairs. The parameters always need to be optimized before trading, as well as after some period of trading.





Input Parameters

Lots - lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the percentage of account free margin);

- lot size (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated based on the percentage of account free margin); Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (works when Lots=0);

- the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (works when Lots=0); MaxSpread - the maximum spread for opening trades (on the accounts with floating spread, for the trade to open when the spread is not too large);

- the maximum spread for opening trades (on the accounts with floating spread, for the trade to open when the spread is not too large); Magic (unique identifier) - unique Identifier (it must be different for each instance of the EA in the terminal);

- unique Identifier (it must be different for each instance of the EA in the terminal); TakeProfit - order closing price at a certain profit target;

order closing price at a certain profit target; StopLoss - the Stop Loss order value;

- the Stop Loss order value; Min high-low candle - the minimum candlestick length (from its high to low) to open a trade;

the minimum candlestick length (from its high to low) to open a trade; CandlesFactor - the coefficient to determine a bullish or a bearish candlestick;

- the coefficient to determine a bullish or a bearish candlestick; CountCandles - the number of candlesticks to search for a bullish or bearish pattern;

- the number of candlesticks to search for a bullish or bearish pattern; CandlesVolume - the number of candles to compare volume;

- the number of candles to compare volume; PeriodATR - the period of the Average True Range indicator;

- the period of the Average True Range indicator; MinLevelATR - the minimum level of the Average True Range indicator;

- the minimum level of the Average True Range indicator; Trading start hour - trading start hour;

- trading start hour; Trading end hour - trading end hour;

- trading end hour; ShowInfo - show information (slows testing if enabled).

If you need more accurate expert, see ProCandles - it is able to analyze the candles on two timeframes at the same time to make the entry more accurate and less risky, and has other useful features: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/16233