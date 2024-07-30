Binary Options Receiver Free

Binary Options Receiver Free is a free tool to copy binary options trades from other traders at different locations over internet, who use Remote Binary Options Copier to send. To start copying via this tool, provider must add a free license in his list first. That means you can use this free tool to copy binary options trades from a provider, who authorized you to do so and issued a free license.

Reference: If you need both sending and receiving features, please check Remote Binary Options Copier at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10046.

Note: Binary Options Receiver Free only receives binary options trades from Remote Binary Options Copier full version. It does not work with Remote Binary Options Copier Demo.


Features

  • Switch between Trade protocol (copy trades) or Alert protocol (send/receive signal alert only).
  • Support multi-providers & multi-receiver by advanced manage list.
  • Receiver's account can still trade manually or use other EAs without any conflict.
  • Auto recognize and synchronize binary options symbols between brokers.
  • Allows special symbols setup (i.e.: EURUSDbo--> EURUSDbi, etc.,).
  • Multi lot size setting options.
  • Allows to filter which type of orders will be copied.
  • Allows inverted copying.
  • Auto send mobile notification and email to receiver when account has new activities.
  • Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.
  • Real-time control panel.
  • Easy usage and friendly interface.


Usage

  • At the first time, you must add "http://copy.autofxpro.com" URL to MT4's trusted URL list in order to let the copier access the internet connection.
  • Ask your provider to add your account number to his list.
  • Install the tool to any chart of Provider's MetaTrader 4 terminal, go to "Receiver List" and add provider account number that you want to copy from.
  • Go back to main control panel and turn status to Enable.


Settings and Parameters

  • Provider List: Manage providers that you want to copy trades from.
  • Transmission data: Choose how data will be sent/received. It can be either "Trade" (receiver's account trades follow the provider's) or "Alert" (receiver's account only receives signal alert). Provider's choice is priority: If provider choose "Trade", then receiver can receive trade or signal due to his choice; If provider choose "Alert", then receiver can only receive signal despite of his choice.
  • Max. slippage: Maximum accepted slippage to copy trades. Price might be different between brokers, so if the current price of the receiver's account exceed max. slippage distance compared to entry price of provider's account, the trade will not be copied. This is useful to prevent unwanted slippage of copied trades, specially during high volatility (news releases).
  • Open trade timeout: Maximum waiting time that trades can be still copied from provider to receiver. If this trade timeout is exceeded from provider's trade open time, trade will not be copied. This is useful to prevent copying outdated trades if receiver's account/terminal is shutdown for a while. For example: Trade timeout is 60 seconds means if receiver's is disconnected while provider open an order, then receiver's terminal connect again within 60s and order will be copied, but if it's later than 60s the order will be ignored.
  • Set lotsize by: Choose how the trade volume on receiver's account will be set. There are 4 options:
    • Fixed lotsize: Every trades on receiver's account will be set with a fixed lotsize regardless of provider's lotsize or receiver's balance.
    • Scaled with provider's balance: Receiver's lotsize will be scaled with Provider's base on their balance. Example: Provider trades 0.5 lot with 1000$ --> Receiver with 2000$ will trade 1.0 lot.
    • Multiply with provider's volume: Receiver's lotsize will be multiplied by a factor with Provider's lotsize.
    • Ratio with receiver's balance: Receiver's lotsize will be calculated based on a ratio factor of its own account balance. For example: Set 0.1 lot for each 1000$ balance, then it will trade 0.2 lot for 2000$ balance, 0.05 lot with 500$ balance.
  • Max. lotsize: Maximum allowed lotsize to open trade. This will prevent your account from open unanticipated over lotsize that may lead to unwanted drawdown.
  • Order filter: Select which types of orders will be copied. Filter is for both provider and receiver, but provider's choice is priority. There are multi-options:
    • CALL orders: CALL orders will be copied.
    • PUT orders: PUT orders will be copied.
    • Custom pair: Only trade of custom pair will be sent/received (combine with order types above).
    • Inverted copy: All filtered trades will be inverted when come to/from receiver/provider: CALL<-->PUT.
