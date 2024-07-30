Binary Options Receiver Free is a free tool to copy binary options trades from other traders at different locations over internet, who use Remote Binary Options Copier to send. To start copying via this tool, provider must add a free license in his list first. That means you can use this free tool to copy binary options trades from a provider, who authorized you to do so and issued a free license.

Reference: If you need both sending and receiving features, please check Remote Binary Options Copier at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10046.

Note: Binary Options Receiver Free only receives binary options trades from Remote Binary Options Copier full version. It does not work with Remote Binary Options Copier Demo.