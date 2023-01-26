R 2EMA Color
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The R 2EMA Color indicator for MT4 provides solid trading signals based on the crossover of 2 EMA’s.
Key Points
- When price crosses and closes above the two green EMA’s, it creates a buy trade signal.
- When price crosses and closes above the two red EMA’s, it creates a sell trade signal.
The R 2EMA Color Forex indicator makes it even more easy to determine when it’s time to buy and sell
- A buy signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn green.
- A sell signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn red.
How to trade with it?
- Open a buy trade as soon as the two EMA signal lines turn green from red color, the trend is now positive.
- Open a sell trade as soon as the two EMA signal lines turn red from green color, the trend is now negative.
- Exit the trade when an opposite trading signal occurs on the chart.
Feel free to use your own favorite trading methods to open and close trades with the R 2EMA Color indicator.
Specifications
Trading Platform: Metatrader 4 (MT4)
Currency pairs: Works for any pair
Time frames: Works for any time frame
Input Parameters: Fast, slow, mode, price, signal bar, alerts message, alerts sound, alerts email, alerts mobile, color settings & style
Indicator type: Price action
Good indicator.thanks