Copy MT4 to MT4
- Utilities
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Aliou BaDiplômé en mathématique et informatique .
data scientist de profession
Passionné de trading algorithmique et finance quantitatif .
- Version: 1.0
This tool allows you to automatically copy your orders between two or more METATRADER 4 platforms in same computer.
Settle the issuer of orders in Principal and the receiver of orders in Copieur
To use it, add the script on both platforms,
activate the auto trading button for the order copier.
Principal=main
Copieur=copy
it is very simple and does not need to add dll or csv . GOOD LUCK
It works fine. Simple startup. I would like the option to set the lot size for copiers