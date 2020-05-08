Copy MT4 to MT4

3.69

This tool allows you to automatically copy your orders between two or more  METATRADER 4 platforms in same computer.



 Settle the issuer of orders in Principal  and the receiver of orders in Copieur

To use it, add the script on both platforms,

activate the auto trading button for the order copier.

Principal=main

Copieur=copy


it is very simple and does not need to add dll or csv . GOOD LUCK


Reviews 18
Lubomir Uteseny
45
Lubomir Uteseny 2024.12.12 19:45 
 

It works fine. Simple startup. I would like the option to set the lot size for copiers

Elmira2022
85
Elmira2022 2023.07.08 05:04 
 

It is very very good and very simple to use! 5 star

Ricky Zoltan Beznec
784
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2023.06.24 13:46 
 

used it on vps demo to real account.signals went through ok. no features ok is free.

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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CorrelationEA
Aliou Ba
4 (1)
Experts
Correlation EA is a robot based on a strategy of correlation between two financial assets. Two Assets are correlated when they follow the same directions in the medium and long term. The robot takes two opposing orders of the same size in dollars on both assets and automatically closes the two orders after x dollars of profits defined by the users Look for two assets that have a correlation of + 90% and a close average volatil. Is not possible to bactest this strategy on metatrader 4 Tester P
FREE
Manager Time Position
Aliou Ba
Utilities
This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set. For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening. The settings ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined. MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool. Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to
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Keyboard shortcuts for placing orders
Aliou Ba
Utilities
KEYBOARD CONTROL TRADING  This script allows you to buy, sell or close positions using the keys on your keyboard. This allows you to create shortcuts to place buy or sell orders or to close an open position. Setting: LOT: To choose the lot size of your order. TAKE PROFIT PIPS: To set your take profit in pips STOP LOSS PIPS: To set the stop loss in pips KEY FOR BUYING: To choose the keyboard touch to buy: -Up : To choose the UP direction key to place purchases -B : To choose the direction k
FREE
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andrei150
461
andrei150 2025.06.27 10:52 
 

Не работает

Lubomir Uteseny
45
Lubomir Uteseny 2024.12.12 19:45 
 

It works fine. Simple startup. I would like the option to set the lot size for copiers

Sharif Idris
37
Sharif Idris 2024.10.02 05:07 
 

we need a user guide. I have two MT4 account in two different broker but the it doesn't work for me :(

369517
793
369517 2024.01.15 17:47 
 

It is not working

Aliou Ba
4595
Reply from developer Aliou Ba 2024.01.25 10:03
it work for all
Alberto Sassetti
1554
Alberto Sassetti 2023.12.19 09:03 
 

not fast agree the job

Xavipas
187
Xavipas 2023.12.01 15:15 
 

No he conseguido que funcione. Pocas explicaciones. Gratuito, pero caro.

Pro Trade L90
29
Pro Trade L90 2023.09.22 03:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Elmira2022
85
Elmira2022 2023.07.08 05:04 
 

It is very very good and very simple to use! 5 star

Ricky Zoltan Beznec
784
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2023.06.24 13:46 
 

used it on vps demo to real account.signals went through ok. no features ok is free.

Dang Vinh Quang Bui
124
Dang Vinh Quang Bui 2023.05.30 18:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adnan Anjum
592
Adnan Anjum 2023.03.06 01:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

erwan4421
139
erwan4421 2022.08.07 20:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

00363
104
00363 2022.07.30 05:58 
 

good

QmajidQ1360
14
QmajidQ1360 2022.04.02 08:46 
 

Excellent performance and simple and fast setup

Lupacchiotta
330
Lupacchiotta 2022.01.05 08:18 
 

Really simple. Very good

korih
34
korih 2021.10.07 04:57 
 

Very practical, simple to operate, yet it works and serves the purpose. Deserve 5 stars. Thank you for sharing such a useful tool.

Bruno Miguel Vitorino Filipe
198
Bruno Miguel Vitorino Filipe 2021.10.05 21:26 
 

Excelent! Simple to install, and does what it promises.

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:47 
 

So far so good.Thanks

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