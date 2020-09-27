Project65 Scalp
- Experts
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- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 28 April 2024
- Activations: 10
it is well working if you know how to use it... is there any version that open trades more , now few trades on gbpusd -eurusd??
been running the EA no all the recommended pairs for 2 weeks and even upgraded my VPS to 6GB ram and it has not taken one trade - starting to think Scam. If things change I will update stars but sick of these EA being sold on here that are complete garbage.
Update: In reply to author comment. I have updated the VPS to 6 GB (at my own cost) the EA still has not taken one trade. I shouldn't need to 'use' another broker for this EA. I am using IC MARKETS - it completely absurd the author is telling people to use 'other brokers' - this EA seems like scam.
EA has opened nothing. Biggest scam. Nothing like backtesting. Scam.
I've earned the amount I've already purchased and I'm really looking forward to it.
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The best ea that work on price movement. Great on gold especially. Thank you Ryan.
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it is well working if you know how to use it... is there any version that open trades more , now few trades on gbpusd -eurusd??