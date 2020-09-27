Project65 Scalp

4.2
New version Project65 Scalp using a unique and simple trigger strategy.

Simple setting :
Lot calculation in multiples of starting balance.
Can adjust trigger value for each pair.

terms of using EA:
- Only need balance minimum 100$.
- Recomanded pair EU, GU, AU, UJ, XAUUSD.
- Using any type account or recommendation is a standard account with no commission and swap.

Description EA:
Strategy scalp base strategy only calculate price with compare indicator Accumulation/Distribution.


Reviews 6
Ramazan Turkhan
2144
Ramazan Turkhan 2022.08.20 15:09 
 

it is well working if you know how to use it... is there any version that open trades more , now few trades on gbpusd -eurusd??

yuji kitamata
1451
yuji kitamata 2021.05.27 00:54 
 

I've earned the amount I've already purchased and I'm really looking forward to it.

Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2021.05.11 21:06 
 

The best ea that work on price movement. Great on gold especially. Thank you Ryan.

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Ramazan Turkhan
2144
Ramazan Turkhan 2022.08.20 15:09 
 

it is well working if you know how to use it... is there any version that open trades more , now few trades on gbpusd -eurusd??

Algo T
477
Algo T 2021.07.16 04:15 
 

been running the EA no all the recommended pairs for 2 weeks and even upgraded my VPS to 6GB ram and it has not taken one trade - starting to think Scam. If things change I will update stars but sick of these EA being sold on here that are complete garbage.

Update: In reply to author comment. I have updated the VPS to 6 GB (at my own cost) the EA still has not taken one trade. I shouldn't need to 'use' another broker for this EA. I am using IC MARKETS - it completely absurd the author is telling people to use 'other brokers' - this EA seems like scam.

EA has opened nothing. Biggest scam. Nothing like backtesting. Scam.

Ryan Ferdyansyah Kurniawan
2200
Reply from developer Ryan Ferdyansyah Kurniawan 2021.07.25 03:33
Thanks for reviews. from the vps journal you sent, vps you are using has a ram capacity of only 127MB.
that's far below the minimum EA specification requirements. Make sure before using to prepare the supporting device. note: you also need to try on other brokers too.
Update : I always recommend using small lots or small risks so that trades are open far from margin limit then results will run as expected.
keep in mind don't be too greedy to open trades using large lots or much grid for a lot open trades or use gold pairs with small capital so your margin limit is only a few pips left and hope to get big profit but chance is very small because market will fight your trade. (if you are an experienced trader for years, of course you understand nature of market).
If EA doesn't work of course you can't write a review here because mql5 will definitely refund your purchase.
Why do I recommend trying another broker because there are some brokers who have rules not to open trades under certain conditions and on certain pairs.
please watch your talk, before you talk scam make sure by showing evidence and have done what I suggested all.
yuji kitamata
1451
yuji kitamata 2021.05.27 00:54 
 

I've earned the amount I've already purchased and I'm really looking forward to it.

Andrei Lisaichuk
449
Andrei Lisaichuk 2021.05.17 08:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2021.05.11 21:06 
 

The best ea that work on price movement. Great on gold especially. Thank you Ryan.

Dr Waleed Mahdy
2652
Dr Waleed Mahdy 2020.10.19 15:58 
 

EXCELLENT MY FRIEND I SEE YOU ARE DOING BEST

Ryan Ferdyansyah Kurniawan
2200
Reply from developer Ryan Ferdyansyah Kurniawan 2020.10.19 16:00
Thanks
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