PairsTrading

3.67

The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back.

Working timeframe: M30


Input parameters

  • MagicNumber - identification number for the EA.
  • OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set.
  • Lots - lot size.
  • DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used).
  • TimeFrame - working timeframe.
  • Symbol #2 - correlated currency.
  • Symbol #2 reverse - currency #2 with a reverse correlation to the current.
  • Symbol #2 lot - lot of currency #2, automatic if a zero value is set.
  • TradeType - drop-down list for selecting the trade direction:
    • +Sell/Buy | -Buy/Sell - standard, for pairs with direct correlation.
    • +Sell/Sell | -Buy/Buy - pairs with inverse correlation require this or the next value.
    • +Buy/Buy | -Sell/Sell - pairs with inverse correlation require this or the previous value.
  • Min Correlation - minimum divergence for opening orders, in the range of 0.1 - 0.5.
  • MA Period (corr) - number of candles to calculate the average correlation
  • MA Level (corr) - how many times does the correlation have to be higher than the average to search for a signal
  • Open signal shift - offset of the signal to open. If set to "0", the current incomplete bar; if "1", the previous closed bar, etc.
  • Close signal shift - offset of the signal to close. If set to "0", the current incomplete bar; if "1", the previous closed bar, etc.
  • Min dist reopen (pips) - step in points for opening additional orders in case of a repeated signal.
  • Max spread - the maximum spread for opening new orders.
  • Hour start - hour to start searching for the entry signals.
  • Minute start - minute to start searching for the entry signals.
  • Hour end - hour to stop searching for the entry signals.
  • Minute end - minute to stop searching for the entry signals.
  • Close only in profit ($/lot) - profit value, at which closing orders is allowed.
  • Exit minutes - time for closing a trade, in case there were no other signals to close.
  • Profit time exit ($/lot) - profit value, at which closing orders by time is allowed.
  • Trail start ($/lot) - the number of points to start the trailing stop by equity.
  • Trail stop ($/lot) - trailing distance.
  • Stop loss ($/lot) - stop loss in currency.
  • Take profit ($/lot) - take profit in currency.

The value of parameters specified with ($/lot) are multiplied by the lot, so as not to change them as the lot size increases. Thus, if a parameter value is 100 and lot is 0.1, position will be closed upon reaching a profit of >= $10.

The EA should be attached to one currency only, there is no need to attach the EA to the currency specified in Symbol #2.

Reviews 13
Iury Mendes Da Silva
504
Iury Mendes Da Silva 2018.08.17 14:25 
 

Nice EA if you are not greedy.

ymouren-1
182
ymouren-1 2017.12.20 02:45 
 

Very good EA, 5 stars!

Pogor2p
232
Pogor2p 2017.12.19 21:55 
 

Хороший советник. Работает пока в плюс.

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Oleg Poliakov
489
Oleg Poliakov 2023.04.26 14:38 
 

The adviser to the warrant does not open, the author does not answer, garbage.

dp35
824
dp35 2021.10.16 04:45 
 

Trash. Waste of money, you've been warned.

Nerojack
106
Nerojack 2021.03.14 12:45 
 

Ho noleggiato l' EA, non sono riuscito a farlo funzionare, ho chiesto un aiuto ma non sono mai stato contattato

Obed Everardo Rodriguez Luna
638
Obed Everardo Rodriguez Luna 2018.11.03 06:16 
 

lost money

Iury Mendes Da Silva
504
Iury Mendes Da Silva 2018.08.17 14:25 
 

Nice EA if you are not greedy.

Todor Kolev
88
Todor Kolev 2018.07.31 18:21 
 

Thanks for all! Good Algorithm! Good Luck!

Alejandro Candela
506
Alejandro Candela 2018.05.16 09:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zhuo Hu
275
Zhuo Hu 2017.12.22 15:57 
 

效果不错，相互介绍好EA，交流QQ385559577

ymouren-1
182
ymouren-1 2017.12.20 02:45 
 

Very good EA, 5 stars!

Pogor2p
232
Pogor2p 2017.12.19 21:55 
 

Хороший советник. Работает пока в плюс.

Artid Wanasin
1262
Artid Wanasin 2017.11.30 03:02 
 

So far so good....

Manabu Yanagita
1345
Manabu Yanagita 2017.11.15 06:17 
 

It is going well so far!

I think I will continue to use it!

Farooq Majoka
1817
Farooq Majoka 2017.11.03 19:56 
 

4 stars for a very good start to forward test. might update to five or three stars depending on performance later !

Came through FOMC with smallest of drawdown...updating to 5 stars from 4 stars earlier

Update week ending 22nd september: This EA holds together so well...it continues its profitable path through the first week of forward test...many thanx to brother Kuznetsov for quality creation!

Update week starting 2nd October: Marvelous is the word for this tool. I again wish to thank brother Kuznetsov for sharing this with the community and having the generosity to price it so very affordably. brother Kuznetsov in our culture Hatim Tai was as generous as you are. Thank you !!

Week ending 13th October 2017. The EA continues its profitable path..cheers!

Week ending 3rd november: the forward live test saw 18 percent DD at one point this week.

Right now overall profit is 11.5 percent and current DD is just 2.5 percent.

I still like the EA which held itself together through a very busy data week with FOMC, fed chair decision, boe rates boc rates.

I must add that i use the ea on 8 charts and use no stops and depend on the ea to take the loss through signal when needed according to its trading logic.

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