Yogi EA

Yogi EA is scalping Expert Advisor for EURCHF and GBPCHF. The EA performs a complex analysis, which reveals a quiet phase of the market to trade. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are already integrated into the EA code. All you need to do is to select the currency pair, adjust the WET (Western European Time) time zone in the EA parameters and to start trading. Working timeframe - M15.

Real account monitoring is available in comments.‌


Input parameters of the Expert Advisor

  1. Commentary - comment to trades.
  2. MagicNumber - a unique magic number.
  3. Pair - select the currency pair for trading.
  4. Friday_Evening - allow opening orders on Friday evenings.
  5. TimeShift - time zone of the broker server relative to the WET (Western European Time).
  6. Recommended or custom SL - use recommended or custom Stop Loss.
  7. Custom SL - custom Stop Loss value.
  8. Recommended or custom TP - use recommended or custom Take Profit.
  9. Custom TP - custom Take Profit value.
  10. Fix lot - fixed lot trading.
  11. Risk level - risk level as a percentage (if you want to trade a fixed lot, set the value to zero).


Recommendations

  1. Timeframe - M15.
  2. Currency pairs - EURCHF and GBPCHF.
  3. Account type - for best results, use an account with market execution of orders and low spread, but it can also work on standard accounts.
  4. Risk - specified in the "Risk level" parameter. It can be changed by the user. Standard conventions: below 10 - low; 10 - normal risk; 20 - high; 30 or more - aggressive.
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Scalper GBP
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Scalper GBP is a scalper EA intended for trading EURGBP, GBPUSD and GBPCAD. The fundamental principles of the Scalper GBP are similar to the principles of the Yogi EA . The introduction of new functions, the revision of market entry logic and other changes allowed to adapt to trading new pairs. The Expert Advisor does not require optimization and will not become obsolete over time. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are alre
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3.5 (4)
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Cross Scalper
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Rubicon EA
Pavel Yakovlev
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Rubicon EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD. The strategy of the EA is designed for medium-term trading, which ensures stable operation regardless of the trading conditions (spread, slippages, execution speed) and the current market situation. Advantages of Rubicon EA It can work with any broker and any account type. There are no prolonged periods of stagnation. The EA is self-optimizing, adjusting to the current market conditions. Does not require any know
White Scalper
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White Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor that uses a highly accurate scalping strategy. It works on all symbols and timeframes. White Scalper advantages Flexible settings allow you to use the EA on virtually any instrument. No long stagnation period. Good testing results since 2000. No outstaying the losses. All trades are closed within a few hours. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. A stop loss is always set. About Extreme settings T
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