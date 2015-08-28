LoLFx is a scalper Expert Advisor which uses the strategy of support and resistance lines breakthrough. Fully automated. Designed for trading EURUSD, a low spread broker is preferred.

The EA independently detects support and resistance lines and places pending orders. When the market changes it removes old pending orders and places new ones.

Just in case, orders are placed with preset stops to avoid significant losses in emergency situations, for example in case of Internet disconnection.

Virtual hosting is preferred. Thirty minutes timeframe is recommended.





Settings and Input Parameters: