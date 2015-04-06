Simple EURUSD

                                                                                          


(ROBOT IS OPTIMIZED FROM 2015.01.01 TO TODAY !)

( IF YOU ARE HAPPY WITH EA, REMEMBER TO LEAVE REVIEW AFTER TESTING EA )

SIMPLE EURUSD. is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.

This expert advisor is based on 3 basic indicators like BB, STOCH, RSI. Robot is trading 24/5. The Robot was tested and optimized from 2015 to Today with 99,90% tickdata with succes.

Robot is working on 15 min time frame and EURUSD pair

Fixed TP and SL + AUTO LOGIC

Config Files :

- No set files, all what you need change is max number of trades and risk.

LIVE SIGNAL :

Comming in few days.



Recommendations:

- Use ECN broker with spread lower than 20

- The Recommended pairs are EURUSD

- The Recommended Timeframe is 15 min

- Minimum deposit 50$


Settings:

- Risk Buy/Sell - Its % balance you want invest per strategy ( prefer no more than 3% for all (Expect MAX 30% DD with this risk in 1:500 lev) )

- Max entries per strategy - Max number trades, prefer 999

- After x minutes try close trades - After this time EA will try to close trades without hitting TP

- When allow to close group of trades in loss - After this time EA will allow to close bad trades
















































































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