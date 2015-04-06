Simple EURUSD
- Experts
- Patryk Smolinski
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
(ROBOT IS OPTIMIZED FROM 2015.01.01 TO TODAY !)
( IF YOU ARE HAPPY WITH EA, REMEMBER TO LEAVE REVIEW AFTER TESTING EA )
SIMPLE EURUSD. is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.
This expert advisor is based on 3 basic indicators like BB, STOCH, RSI. Robot is trading 24/5. The Robot was tested and optimized from 2015 to Today with 99,90% tickdata with succes.
Robot is working on 15 min time frame and EURUSD pair
Fixed TP and SL + AUTO LOGIC
Config Files :
- No set files, all what you need change is max number of trades and risk.
LIVE SIGNAL :
|Comming in few days.
Recommendations:
- Use ECN broker with spread lower than 20
- The Recommended pairs are EURUSD
- The Recommended Timeframe is 15 min
- Minimum deposit 50$
Settings:
- Risk Buy/Sell - Its % balance you want invest per strategy ( prefer no more than 3% for all (Expect MAX 30% DD with this risk in 1:500 lev) )
- Max entries per strategy - Max number trades, prefer 999
- After x minutes try close trades - After this time EA will try to close trades without hitting TP
- When allow to close group of trades in loss - After this time EA will allow to close bad trades