Price action scalping ea
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
"Price Action Scalping EA" is a professional forex robot designed for strategic scalping trading on the XAUUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. Each trade of the robot is accompanied by a stop loss and a trailing stop, which increases the level of security when trading.
The name "Price Action Scalping EA" corresponds to the high quality standards of the robot: accuracy, speed and trading efficiency. Price action is a technical analytics tactic based on the analysis of the previous price action of the market, while scalping is a trading strategy that opens and closes positions within a short time in order to obtain a minimum result.
Recruiting participants in tandem with the trading system, "Price Action Scalping EA" allows you to quickly engage in market changes and position coverage within minutes.
The robot settings have been optimized for trading on the XAUUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. This combination allows you to increase the ratio between the speed of trading and the achievement of results.
The advantage of "EA scalping Price Action" is that it can work around the clock without reference to the time of day, which makes it possible to get results even for those who are not professional traders.
This forex robot is a great tool for anyone who wants to get started in forex but doesn't have enough experience or time to do technical market analysis.
Advantages of the "Price Action Scalping EA" robot:
- does not use martingale.
- each trade is insured against unpredictable loss with the help of StopLoss.
- robot scalper, opens deals intraday.
- the robot does not need to be configured. It is already set up and ready to start trading.
- Several robots can work simultaneously on one MT4.
- you can manually close orders opened by the robot. It does not affect the result of trading.
Recommendations for trading with the "Price Action Scalping EA" robot:
- currency pair XAUUSD
- M5 period
- minimum deposit from 500$
- works on both PC and VPS
Robot settings:
- Lots - lot size. If you specify the value = 0 in this parameter, the robot will set the lot size automatically.
- distance_to_the_first_pending_order - the distance at which pending orders will be opened.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size in points.
- StopLoss - stop loss size in points. Initially, a large value is indicated, but later, when new quotes are received, the robot brings the stop loss closer to the current price at a safe distance.
- sar - parameter of the parabolic indicator, for filtering entry points.
- Momentum_trading_volume - coefficient of stop loss approaching the current price.
- Magic - a unique magic number.
Purchased the EA and run it on demo Acc. on 5M chart with default setting , result less than 1 day there more lost than profit, got stop out 80% of the time . ( but when tested the EA on Strategy Tester on MT4 the EA show profitable )