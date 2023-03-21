Price action scalping ea

1
"Price Action Scalping EA" is a professional forex robot designed for strategic scalping trading on the XAUUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. Each trade of the robot is accompanied by a stop loss and a trailing stop, which increases the level of security when trading.
The name "Price Action Scalping EA" corresponds to the high quality standards of the robot: accuracy, speed and trading efficiency. Price action is a technical analytics tactic based on the analysis of the previous price action of the market, while scalping is a trading strategy that opens and closes positions within a short time in order to obtain a minimum result.
Recruiting participants in tandem with the trading system, "Price Action Scalping EA" allows you to quickly engage in market changes and position coverage within minutes.
The robot settings have been optimized for trading on the XAUUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. This combination allows you to increase the ratio between the speed of trading and the achievement of results.
The advantage of "EA scalping Price Action" is that it can work around the clock without reference to the time of day, which makes it possible to get results even for those who are not professional traders.
This forex robot is a great tool for anyone who wants to get started in forex but doesn't have enough experience or time to do technical market analysis.


Advantages of the "Price Action Scalping EA" robot:
  • does not use martingale.
  • each trade is insured against unpredictable loss with the help of StopLoss.
  • robot scalper, opens deals intraday.
  • the robot does not need to be configured. It is already set up and ready to start trading.
  • Several robots can work simultaneously on one MT4.
  • you can manually close orders opened by the robot. It does not affect the result of trading.

Recommendations for trading with the "Price Action Scalping EA" robot:
  • currency pair XAUUSD
  • M5 period
  • minimum deposit from 500$
  • works on both PC and VPS

Robot settings:
  • Lots - lot size. If you specify the value = 0 in this parameter, the robot will set the lot size automatically.
  • distance_to_the_first_pending_order - the distance at which pending orders will be opened.
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop size in points.
  • StopLoss - stop loss size in points. Initially, a large value is indicated, but later, when new quotes are received, the robot brings the stop loss closer to the current price at a safe distance.
  • sar - parameter of the parabolic indicator, for filtering entry points.
  • Momentum_trading_volume - coefficient of stop loss approaching the current price.
  • Magic - a unique magic number.
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kkfx101
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kkfx101 2026.07.16 18:30 
 

Purchased the EA and run it on demo Acc. on 5M chart with default setting , result less than 1 day there more lost than profit, got stop out 80% of the time . ( but when tested the EA on Strategy Tester on MT4 the EA show profitable )

Andrey Kozak
47194
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2026.07.16 18:36
First, nearly every customer who purchases our trading robot contacts the developer for assistance with installation and optimization. We are always happy to help with the initial setup. However, we did not receive a single message from you. Instead of asking for support, you chose to leave a negative review immediately. Second, running the robot with the default settings and expecting it to generate profits instantly is simply not a realistic way to evaluate any trading system. Successful algorithmic trading requires proper configuration, risk management, and an understanding of how the strategy works. What's even more surprising is that you purchased the robot today. A full trading day has not even passed since your purchase, yet you have already concluded that the software does not work. Drawing conclusions after only a few hours is not a meaningful or objective evaluation. Unfortunately, we cannot help customers who choose to post negative reviews before even contacting us for support. If you had reached out, we would have gladly assisted you with the setup and answered your questions. We sincerely wish you successful trading. We also encourage you to spend some time learning the fundamentals of trading before judging automated trading software. It is not fair to label a program as "bad" without understanding how trading systems should be configured, tested, and evaluated.
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