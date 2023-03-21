"Price Action Scalping EA" is a professional forex robot designed for strategic scalping trading on the XAUUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. Each trade of the robot is accompanied by a stop loss and a trailing stop, which increases the level of security when trading.

The name "Price Action Scalping EA" corresponds to the high quality standards of the robot: accuracy, speed and trading efficiency. Price action is a technical analytics tactic based on the analysis of the previous price action of the market, while scalping is a trading strategy that opens and closes positions within a short time in order to obtain a minimum result.

Recruiting participants in tandem with the trading system, "Price Action Scalping EA" allows you to quickly engage in market changes and position coverage within minutes.

The robot settings have been optimized for trading on the XAUUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. This combination allows you to increase the ratio between the speed of trading and the achievement of results.

The advantage of "EA scalping Price Action" is that it can work around the clock without reference to the time of day, which makes it possible to get results even for those who are not professional traders.

This forex robot is a great tool for anyone who wants to get started in forex but doesn't have enough experience or time to do technical market analysis.









Advantages of the "Price Action Scalping EA" robot:

does not use martingale.

each trade is insured against unpredictable loss with the help of StopLoss.

robot scalper, opens deals intraday.

the robot does not need to be configured. It is already set up and ready to start trading.

Several robots can work simultaneously on one MT4.

you can manually close orders opened by the robot. It does not affect the result of trading.





Recommendations for trading with the "Price Action Scalping EA" robot:

currency pair XAUUSD

M5 period

minimum deposit from 500$

works on both PC and VPS





Robot settings: