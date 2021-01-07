Deal multiplier Mt5

4.5

The utility opens copies of open trades.

It is very convenient if you use the Signals service and want to increase the volume of transactions.


Settings:

  1. Symbols:
    1. all symbols
    2. only current symbol
  2. Orders:
    1. Buy
    2. Sell
  3. Magic
    1. Any Magic
    2. Input Magic
  4. Lot size
    1. Original - lot size from original order;
    2. Fix Lot - fix lot size (input);
    3. Lot X Mult - lot size X koef;
  5. Stop Loss
    1. From sender - Stop Loss from original;
    2. Without - without Stop Loss;
    3. Plus Fix - Stop Loss from original order + fix points;
    4. Fix Point - fix Stop Loss in points.
  6. Take Profit
    1. From sender  - Take Profit from Original;
    2. Without - Without Take Profit;
    3. Plus Fix - Take Profit from original order + fix points;
    4. Fix Point - fix Take Profit in points
  7. VPS Mode

MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59933

MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59932




Reviews 10
waryaa
732
waryaa 2023.12.14 16:51 
 

I didn't experience any major error. So far it is working well. Thanks to you Mr. Mikhail Mitin

Антон Литвиненко
575
Антон Литвиненко 2022.12.30 19:44 
 

Отлично все работало, но на 30.12.22 в метатредере 5 не работает. Сделки копирует, но не закрывает. Надеюсь автор увидит отзыв и допилит. В любом случае, спасибо большое за программу.

Nicolas Angelo Willeit
386
Nicolas Angelo Willeit 2022.05.31 09:39 
 

it works like a charm - thanks for developing this tool and for providing it for free!

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4.93 (43)
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
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Mikhail Mitin
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You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
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waryaa
732
waryaa 2023.12.14 16:51 
 

I didn't experience any major error. So far it is working well. Thanks to you Mr. Mikhail Mitin

Mohamed Mostafa Mohamed Sonbol
437
Mohamed Mostafa Mohamed Sonbol 2023.01.07 21:37 
 

the EA sometimes keeps multiplying even its own copied trades not only the original ones, not reliable, take care!

Антон Литвиненко
575
Антон Литвиненко 2022.12.30 19:44 
 

Отлично все работало, но на 30.12.22 в метатредере 5 не работает. Сделки копирует, но не закрывает. Надеюсь автор увидит отзыв и допилит. В любом случае, спасибо большое за программу.

Nicolas Angelo Willeit
386
Nicolas Angelo Willeit 2022.05.31 09:39 
 

it works like a charm - thanks for developing this tool and for providing it for free!

arimbisub
64
arimbisub 2021.12.15 14:49 
 

Hello The positions open correctly but do not close until I close them manually

I use the signal and this tool to increase the lot size

dancsy76
864
dancsy76 2021.06.03 05:00 
 

This pdt works great

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.06.13 19:58
Thanl you very much
Dicas123
178
Dicas123 2021.02.23 06:59 
 

HI Mikhail thank you for your help, i even bought other products from you. just a quick question once i upload the software to multiply in Metatrader VPS, i need to turn off the software from my pc so it doesnt copy duble....I understood that My question is, what if i want to update the copier lot size now its 0.20 but want to reduce to 0.01? how can i do it? Do i open again in chart and put new settings and then upload in VPS? correct? I already have open trades, that were opened when i had diferent lot size...will they close or something will happen? please help. thank you so much.

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.03.29 15:46
Hello. Thank you. Reply in "Comments".
Please ask you questions in "Comments"
Goldfish
443
Goldfish 2021.02.09 14:39 
 

Hi Mitin, just to check if i enable this tool, it will auto multiplier the original signal? including open/close?

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.09 20:11
Hello. Thank you.
"it will auto multiplier the original signal?" - yes, you can set Lot Multiplier (for exemple X2 or X3). Or you can set Fix lot.
"including open/close?" - yes, corse.
your_spetsnazi
45
your_spetsnazi 2021.02.08 07:25 
 

Very useful tool. Good job!!! Thanx!

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.08 17:44
Thanx!)
saint_stephan
44
saint_stephan 2021.01.19 06:19 
 

Thank you!

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.01.20 05:54
Thank you. I~m so glad!
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