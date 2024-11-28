Close all on current symbol

Close Positions Current Symbol

A simple and reliable script to close all positions on the current symbol. It eliminates routine work and saves valuable time.

Advantages:

Focus on the current asset only: The script closes trades for the selected symbol without affecting other positions.

The script closes trades for the selected symbol without affecting other positions. Speed and convenience: With a single run, all positions are closed in seconds.

With a single run, all positions are closed in seconds. Perfect for any strategy: Suitable for those working with multiple positions or focused on a single asset.

Suitable for those working with multiple positions or focused on a single asset. Safety: Processes each position with error logging for full control.

How it works:

Launch the script in your MetaTrader 5 terminal. The script automatically finds all open positions for the current symbol. All trades are closed with a single click, while other assets remain untouched.

Who is this tool for?

Traders who need to quickly close positions on a single symbol.

Those who use short-term strategies and value speed.

Everyone who wants to save time and focus on important decisions.

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