Close all on current symbol
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Close Positions Current Symbol
A simple and reliable script to close all positions on the current symbol. It eliminates routine work and saves valuable time.
Advantages:
- Focus on the current asset only: The script closes trades for the selected symbol without affecting other positions.
- Speed and convenience: With a single run, all positions are closed in seconds.
- Perfect for any strategy: Suitable for those working with multiple positions or focused on a single asset.
- Safety: Processes each position with error logging for full control.
How it works:
- Launch the script in your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
- The script automatically finds all open positions for the current symbol.
- All trades are closed with a single click, while other assets remain untouched.
Who is this tool for?
- Traders who need to quickly close positions on a single symbol.
- Those who use short-term strategies and value speed.
- Everyone who wants to save time and focus on important decisions.
Other tools I’ve created:
-
Clear All Stops and Takes on Current Symbol
A script to remove all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels only on the selected symbol.
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Clear All Stops and Takes on All Symbols
A similar tool to remove SL and TP on all symbols simultaneously.
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StopAndTake
A basic tool for managing Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
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Average Cost of Current Asset (Simplified Version)
An economical and straightforward solution for calculating the average cost of positions on the current symbol.
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Average Cost of Current Asset (Advanced Version)
An advanced tool with additional features: filtering by magic numbers, order types, and more.
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