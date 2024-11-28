Close all on current symbol

Close Positions Current Symbol

A simple and reliable script to close all positions on the current symbol. It eliminates routine work and saves valuable time.

Advantages:

  • Focus on the current asset only: The script closes trades for the selected symbol without affecting other positions.
  • Speed and convenience: With a single run, all positions are closed in seconds.
  • Perfect for any strategy: Suitable for those working with multiple positions or focused on a single asset.
  • Safety: Processes each position with error logging for full control.

How it works:

  1. Launch the script in your MetaTrader 5 terminal.
  2. The script automatically finds all open positions for the current symbol.
  3. All trades are closed with a single click, while other assets remain untouched.

Who is this tool for?

  • Traders who need to quickly close positions on a single symbol.
  • Those who use short-term strategies and value speed.
  • Everyone who wants to save time and focus on important decisions.

Other tools I’ve created:

  1. Clear All Stops and Takes on Current Symbol
    A script to remove all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels only on the selected symbol.

  2. Clear All Stops and Takes on All Symbols
    A similar tool to remove SL and TP on all symbols simultaneously.

  3. StopAndTake
    A basic tool for managing Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

  4. Average Cost of Current Asset (Simplified Version)
    An economical and straightforward solution for calculating the average cost of positions on the current symbol.

  5. Average Cost of Current Asset (Advanced Version)
    An advanced tool with additional features: filtering by magic numbers, order types, and more.

💬 Don’t forget to leave a kind review for my work! Your support helps me create even more useful tools for traders. Thank you! 🙏


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Эдуард Чернышев
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Эдуард Чернышев 2025.05.07 11:54 
 

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