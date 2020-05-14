Manager Time Position

This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes


for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set.


For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening.


The settings


ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined.


MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool.

Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to all open positions in the account

choose "ONLY THIS CURRENCY" to apply the temporary closing of positions only on the current currency.


MINUTE DURATION TRADES: To choose the number of minutes for the duration of the trades.

TIME ZONE:

To define your time zone.

Default to 0 if you



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Experts
Correlation EA is a robot based on a strategy of correlation between two financial assets. Two Assets are correlated when they follow the same directions in the medium and long term. The robot takes two opposing orders of the same size in dollars on both assets and automatically closes the two orders after x dollars of profits defined by the users Look for two assets that have a correlation of + 90% and a close average volatil. Is not possible to bactest this strategy on metatrader 4 Tester P
FREE
Copy MT4 to MT4
Aliou Ba
3.69 (13)
Utilities
This tool allows you to automatically copy your orders between two or more  METATRADER 4 platforms in same computer.  Settle the issuer of orders in Principal  and the receiver of orders in Copieur To use it, add the script on both platforms, activate the auto trading button for the order copier. Principal=main Copieur=copy it is very simple and does not need to add dll or csv . GOOD LUCK
FREE
Keyboard shortcuts for placing orders
Aliou Ba
Utilities
KEYBOARD CONTROL TRADING  This script allows you to buy, sell or close positions using the keys on your keyboard. This allows you to create shortcuts to place buy or sell orders or to close an open position. Setting: LOT: To choose the lot size of your order. TAKE PROFIT PIPS: To set your take profit in pips STOP LOSS PIPS: To set the stop loss in pips KEY FOR BUYING: To choose the keyboard touch to buy: -Up : To choose the UP direction key to place purchases -B : To choose the direction k
FREE
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