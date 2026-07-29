Session Box Hours

  • Indicators
  • Aleksandr Bernes
    Aleksandr Bernes

    Aleksandr Bernes

    • MT5 Tools / Algo Trading Utilities at  Independent MQL5 Developer
    • Russia
    • 729
    MQL5 developer focused on practical MetaTrader 5 tools for discretionary traders: trade panels, risk sizing, exit utilities, and clean chart indicators.
    Work experience:
    • 10+ years in software development and automation
  • Version: 1.0
Session Box Hours draws rectangular session windows on the chart for Asia, London, and New York. Each box uses the high and low of bars that fall inside the configured time range. It is a visual context tool only — it does not send orders or generate entry signals. What it does - Three sessions: Asia, London, New York (each on/off + hours/minutes + color) - Time base: broker/server clock or GMT hours with Broker GMT offset - Overnight sessions (end ≤ start) span into the next day - History depth via Days Back (default 10) - Optional fill and session name labels - Objects cleaned on remove (prefix SBX100_) Default hours (GMT template) - Asia 00:00–09:00 - London 07:00–16:00 - New York 12:00–21:00 Set Broker GMT offset to your broker’s GMT+N when using the GMT time base, or switch to server time and enter hours in server time directly. Who it is for - Discretionary traders who want a clear session overlay - A free companion to risk and execution tools (for example Risk Lot Calculator or Risk Trade Panel) Requirements - MetaTrader 5 - Attach to any symbol/timeframe you watch (M15–H1 usually clearest) How to use 1. Attach SessionBoxes to a chart. 2. Choose time base (GMT + offset or server hours). 3. Enable the sessions you need and adjust hours/colors. 4. Use boxes as time context only — not a complete trading system. Notes - Defaults are a common FX template, not a guarantee of exchange hours. - Adjust hours to your broker’s session definition. - No profit guarantee. Session boxes are visual context only. Feedback welcome. Reviews and comments help me build a better product — tell me what works for you and what to improve next.
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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