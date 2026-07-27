TradePulseMonitor MT5 Pro

TradePulseMonitor for MetaTrader 4 & 5

Overview:

TradePulseMonitor is a comprehensive, real-time dashboard indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with an at-a-glance overview of their account's financial health, risk exposure, position metrics, and historical performance. By consolidating critical data into a single, customizable on-chart dashboard, it eliminates the need to constantly check the Terminal window, allowing for faster and more informed trading decisions.

Dashboard Metrics & Features

The indicator displays a detailed, multi-line dashboard that tracks the following key data points:
  • Profitability Analysis: Displays overall profit percentage, broken down by Buy and Sell profit percentages. It also shows absolute profit values in currency for Total, Buy, and Sell positions.
  • Standardized Risk Management (EURUSD Baseline): Calculates and displays overall account risk (%), alongside specific risk percentages for Buy and Sell positions.
    • How it works: The indicator features a unique standardized risk calculation based on the EURUSD. One full standard lot (1.00) of EURUSD is defined as the baseline risk value of 1. The risk for all other symbols and instruments is calculated proportionally relative to this EURUSD benchmark, allowing traders to easily compare risk exposure across different asset classes.
  • Equity & Margin: Shows current Account Equity, the Minimum Volume (MR) traded, and the exact Margin Required for that specific volume.
  • Position Averages & Volumes: Displays the Average Entry Price and Total Volume for both active Buy and Sell positions.
  • Tick Value & Index Risk: Shows the current Tick Value in currency. The "Index Risk" metric displays the Overall, Buy, and Sell risk values (calculated using the aforementioned EURUSD baseline index).
  • Time-Based Performance: Tracks profitability across different timeframes, displaying Total Profit, Yearly Profit, Monthly Profit, and Daily Profit in currency.
  • Swap Rates: Displays current swap values for Long and Short positions in both absolute currency (€) and cents (¢).

Customizable Hotkey Controls

TradePulseMonitor is highly interactive and features a robust hotkey system to manage the dashboard and chart objects without needing to use the mouse:
Dashboard Positioning & Visibility:
  • Keys 1 through 9 & 0 (for 10): Instantly show/hide and snap the indicator to 10 predefined screen positions.
  • S : Toggle the visibility of the main dashboard info.
  • A : Toggle the visibility of advanced information.
Trade & Data Management:
  • T : Show/hide a list of current open trades.
  • Z : Show/hide historical closed trades (Note: MT5 only).
  • F : Force an immediate update/refresh of all dashboard data.
Chart Utility:
  • U : Unselect all drawn objects on the chart (useful for clearing accidental chart clicks or selections).
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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