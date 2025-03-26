AZ ATR indicator with volume correlation bonus

5
AZ ATR indicator (with volume correlation bonus)

Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market.


What do the values ​​mean:

🟢 Positive correlation (0.3 - 1.0):

▲ 0.3-0.7 - moderate connection

▲▲▲ 0.7-1.0 - strong connection

It means: Price growth is accompanied by volume growth = the movement is confirmed by market participants. This is a healthy trend with conviction.


🔴 Negative correlation (-0.3 to -1.0):

▼ -0.3 to -0.7 - moderate feedback

▼▼▼ -0.7 to -1.0 - strong feedback

It means: The price rises, but the volume falls (or vice versa) = movement without confirmation. Reversal or attenuation of the trend is possible.


⚪ Neutral (-0.3 to 0.3):

▬ - weak or no connection

It means: The volume is not connected with the price movement = uncertainty, consolidation or random movement.


Practical application:

H4: ▲▲▲ 0.85 + D1: ▲ 0.45 = strong confirmation of the trend on several timeframes → confidently enters

H4: ▼▼▼ -0.80 = movement without volume → caution, possible trap

All ▬ = flat, better to wait


P.S. But if you want a real indicator that can change your vision of trading - try my AZ Volzone SYSTEM. Good luck!

Bogdan Anishchenko
38
Bogdan Anishchenko 2025.05.19 19:22 
 

Спасибо автору за хороший и полезный индикатор

