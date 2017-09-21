ZoomIN MT5
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
The ZoomIN MT5 indicator is designed for quickly viewing the selected bar on the smaller timeframes in a pop-up window.
Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. When the indicator is activated by the Shift + i combination (can be changed in the settings), a pop-up window with a chart of a smaller timeframe is created. The displayed timeframe can be changed by a left-click on the magnifying glass icon.
To hide the pop-up window, simply click the left mouse button on any free space on the chart.
The indicator is easy to use and does not require any settings.
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