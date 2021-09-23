MW Eye Rest Reminder

The Martinware™ Eye Rest Reminder serves to periodically remind traders to rest their eyes without the need for a tool outside MT5.

Periodicity: play the alert every n minutes

Alert with sound: define if the alert should include playing a sound

Custom sound file: name of the custom sound file to be used instead of the default. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one inside the "Files" folder in the Terminal's MQL5 directory tree.

Alert with Alert message: informs if the alert should include showing an Alert message