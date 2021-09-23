MW Eye Rest Reminder

The Martinware™ Eye Rest Reminder serves to periodically remind traders to rest their eyes without the need for a tool outside MT5.

Input parameters:

Periodicity: play the alert every n minutes
Alert with sound: define if the alert should include playing a sound
Custom sound file: name of the custom sound file to be used instead of the default. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one inside the "Files" folder in the Terminal's MQL5 directory tree.
Alert with Alert message: informs if the alert should include showing an Alert message
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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MW Manual Trading Helper
Martin Bittencourt
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The Martinware Manual Trading Helper indicator is aimed at helping people start their lives in manual trading. It can be used to display both some generic images at the right side of the graph, where custom operational remarks may be displayed or just a blank rectangle hiding the chart while backtesting. Moreover, it can periodically play a list of sounds. To show a blank rectangle, let the first image name input field empty and select the desired color. To show one or more custom images inste
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MW Volume
Martin Bittencourt
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Martinware Volume indicator plots a colored moving average over volume bars. The coloring uses three colors and can be done in different ways choosable by the user and is applied both to the average as to the volume bars. Three types of coloring are possible: None: no coloring is done Increasing or decreasing: changes the color depending on the current value being bigger or lesser than the previous one Volume relative to average: colors vary if the current volume is bigger or lesser then
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MW Closing Time Alarm
Martin Bittencourt
Indicators
The Martinware Closing Time Alarm indicator serves to warn traders that the current period (bar, candle) is about to end. Input parameters: Time offset: with how many seconds before the ending of the current period the alarm must trigger Alert with sound: informs if the alert should include playing a sound Sound selection: a list of sounds available Custom sound: name of the custom sound file to be used in case "custom sound" was selected. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one i
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MW Market Sides Strength
Martin Bittencourt
Indicators
The Martinware Market Sides' Strength indicator shows the candlestick chart in a different manner allowing for a clearer view of which side, bullish or bearish is dominating the asset in the current period. As a bonus, it can also show an internal area that can be used to visualize two levels of Fibonacci retracements inside the bars. The default configuration shows the MSS bars with 4 main colors, two representing the bullish force, and two representing the bearish one. The primary colors ar
MW Direction by Candle Body Analysis
Martin Bittencourt
Indicators
The Martinware Direction by Candle Body Analysis indicator is a direction indicator that shows the current asset direction, up or down, by checking if previous candle bodies' bases were respected or broken. It works similarly to a moving average, but it's more objective due to its lesser amount of configuration parameters. The algorithm assumes the theory that although the highs and lows of candles have their value, it is the body that shows the conclusive market sentiment over that asset in
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