MW Eye Rest Reminder
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
The Martinware™ Eye Rest Reminder serves to periodically remind traders to rest their eyes without the need for a tool outside MT5.
Input parameters:
Periodicity: play the alert every n minutesAlert with sound: define if the alert should include playing a soundCustom sound file: name of the custom sound file to be used instead of the default. It must be inside a folder named "Sounds", this one inside the "Files" folder in the Terminal's MQL5 directory tree.Alert with Alert message: informs if the alert should include showing an Alert message