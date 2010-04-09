Advanced Price Action Suite

Advanced Price Action Suite

Advanced Price Action Suite plots market structure (BOS/CHoCH), support and resistance zones, Fair Value Gaps and the multi-moving-average trend on your chart — with an integrated position calculator that shows the recommended lot, possible loss and risk/reward ratio in real time, before every entry.


What Advanced Price Action Suite does

Advanced Price Action Suite is an analysis and calculation tool for the price action trader: it shows the market context at a glance and gives you precise numerical control of the risk taken before you enter a trade.


Market analysis, directly on the chart:

  • Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH)**: trend and reversal breaks are automatically plotted from pivots, so you can read the direction of the market without effort.
  • Support and Resistance zones: detected from pivots and displayed with their price level; a zone automatically flips from support to resistance (and vice versa) after a validated break.
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG): unfilled price imbalances, filtered by ATR size, with partial-fill management.
  • Multi-moving-average trend: SMA/EMA channel with a trend zone, to locate the dominant direction at a glance.


Integrated position calculator:

  • Set your SL and TP lines by dragging them directly on the chart — the calculator reads the prices, no fields to fill in.
  • Recommended lot size computed from the risk you define (fixed amount or % of balance/equity), respecting broker constraints (min/max volume, volume step).
  • - Possible loss, possible profit and R/R ratio displayed in real time, before you click.
  • - Market, Stop and Limit modes: the calculation adapts to the real execution price (ASK for a BUY, BID for a SELL).
  • - ENTRY NOW button: sends the order with the correct lot, SL and TP, after verifying the setup is coherent (SL properly placed, valid volume, consistent prices).
  • - States saved per symbol: change chart or timeframe, the panel keeps its configuration.


Who is it for?

Advanced Price Action Suite is for traders who combine price action with risk management: those who want a clear visual framework (structure, zones, imbalances, trend) and precise numerical control of risk before every order — without doing the math by hand.


Key points

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe; all price readings are done in real time on your chart (draggable lines).
  • The recommended lot strictly respects the risk you defined and the broker's limits.
  • Display states (supports, resistances, structure, FVG, trend) are remembered per symbol.
  • Lightweight and fluid: no unnecessary recalculation, even when changing timeframe.


Disclaimer

Automated trading tools and technical analysis do not guarantee profits in any way. Margin trading carries a high risk of capital loss. Advanced Price Action Suite is a decision-support tool: the user remains solely responsible for their orders, risk management and investment decisions. Only risk funds you can afford to lose.

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Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels , parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester . Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode . Multi currency testing mode in MT5. Important Information After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the m
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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