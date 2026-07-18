About Equity Watching Telegram EA

Equity Watching Telegram is an intelligent assistant tool designed for investors who want to monitor their portfolios in real-time. This EA continuously tracks your account's Equity and sends instant notifications directly to your private Telegram account whenever your Equity changes according to your specified conditions.

Why do you need this EA? In highly volatile market conditions, or while you are running other EAs, unexpected errors or significant drawdowns can occur at any time. Equity Watching Telegram acts as a "portfolio guard," ensuring you stay informed about your account's movements wherever you are. This allows you to step in, make decisions, or disable your trading EAs promptly, preventing potential losses before they escalate.

Key Features:

Flexible Monitoring: Choose to monitor your equity based on either Value ($) or Percent (%) to suit your portfolio size and strategy.

Instant Alerts: Get notified via Telegram the moment your thresholds are triggered, ensuring you never miss critical portfolio updates.

Customizable Thresholds: Set up to two levels of alert thresholds, allowing you to manage your risk management plan effectively.

User-Friendly: Simple installation, easy configuration, and extremely low resource consumption.

Ideal For: Traders running multiple EAs simultaneously, those who want peace of mind while away from the screen, or anyone seeking a robust risk management system to keep their portfolio under control.





EA Input Parameters Description

Telegram Bot Token: The API Token provided by BotFather (Telegram) to allow your bot to send messages.



Telegram UserID: Your unique Telegram User ID (obtained via IDBot) where the notifications will be sent.



alertMode: Choose the alert calculation method:



By Value ($): Alerts are based on the equity dollar amount.

By Percent (%): Alerts are based on the percentage change in equity.

Watching by percent level 1 (%): The first threshold for alerts when using By Percent (%) mode.



Watching by percent level 2 (%): The second threshold for alerts when using By Percent (%) mode.



Watching by value level 1 ($): The first threshold for alerts when using By Value ($) mode (in USD).



Watching by value level 2 ($): The second threshold for alerts when using By Value ($) mode (in USD).



Comment: A custom note or label that will be included in the alert message for your reference.



Telegram Bot Setup Guide for Equity Watching Telegram EA



To receive alerts directly to your Telegram account, please follow these simple steps:



Step 1: Create Your Bot



Open Telegram and search for " BotFather ".

". Click Start and send the command /newbot .

. Follow the instructions to give your bot a Name and a Username.

Once completed, BotFather will provide you with an HTTP API Token. Copy this Token to use in your EA settings.



Step 2: Get Your User ID



Search for " IDBot " in Telegram.

" in Telegram. Click Start and send the command /getid .

. The bot will instantly reply with your User ID (a sequence of numbers). Copy this ID.



Step 3: EA Configuration



Open your EA settings in MetaTrader and enter the information:

Telegram Bot Token: [Paste your HTTP API Token here]

Telegram UserID: [Paste your User ID here]



