Equity Watching Telegram

  • Utilities
  • Ratchatapong Kamonchaet
    Ratchatapong Kamonchaet

    Ratchatapong Kamonchaet

    This system was created with a clear purpose: to bring stability to your financial life. We believe in building a system that allows everyone to enjoy a more comfortable lifestyle, backed by reliable consistency and security. Let this EA work for you and transform your trading into a sustainable
  • Version: 1.0

About Equity Watching Telegram EA

Equity Watching Telegram is an intelligent assistant tool designed for investors who want to monitor their portfolios in real-time. This EA continuously tracks your account's Equity and sends instant notifications directly to your private Telegram account whenever your Equity changes according to your specified conditions.

Why do you need this EA? In highly volatile market conditions, or while you are running other EAs, unexpected errors or significant drawdowns can occur at any time. Equity Watching Telegram acts as a "portfolio guard," ensuring you stay informed about your account's movements wherever you are. This allows you to step in, make decisions, or disable your trading EAs promptly, preventing potential losses before they escalate.

Key Features:

  • Flexible Monitoring: Choose to monitor your equity based on either Value ($) or Percent (%) to suit your portfolio size and strategy.

  • Instant Alerts: Get notified via Telegram the moment your thresholds are triggered, ensuring you never miss critical portfolio updates.

  • Customizable Thresholds: Set up to two levels of alert thresholds, allowing you to manage your risk management plan effectively.

  • User-Friendly: Simple installation, easy configuration, and extremely low resource consumption.

Ideal For: Traders running multiple EAs simultaneously, those who want peace of mind while away from the screen, or anyone seeking a robust risk management system to keep their portfolio under control.


EA Input Parameters Description

Telegram Bot Token: The API Token provided by BotFather (Telegram) to allow your bot to send messages.

Telegram UserID: Your unique Telegram User ID (obtained via IDBot) where the notifications will be sent.

alertMode: Choose the alert calculation method:

  • By Value ($): Alerts are based on the equity dollar amount.
  • By Percent (%): Alerts are based on the percentage change in equity.


Watching by percent level 1 (%): The first threshold for alerts when using By Percent (%) mode.

Watching by percent level 2 (%): The second threshold for alerts when using By Percent (%) mode.

Watching by value level 1 ($): The first threshold for alerts when using By Value ($) mode (in USD).

Watching by value level 2 ($): The second threshold for alerts when using By Value ($) mode (in USD).

Comment: A custom note or label that will be included in the alert message for your reference.


Telegram Bot Setup Guide for Equity Watching Telegram EA

To receive alerts directly to your Telegram account, please follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Create Your Bot

  • Open Telegram and search for "BotFather".
  • Click Start and send the command /newbot.
  • Follow the instructions to give your bot a Name and a Username.
  • Once completed, BotFather will provide you with an HTTP API Token. Copy this Token to use in your EA settings.


Step 2: Get Your User ID

  • Search for "IDBot" in Telegram.
  • Click Start and send the command /getid.
  • The bot will instantly reply with your User ID (a sequence of numbers). Copy this ID.


Step 3: EA Configuration

  • Open your EA settings in MetaTrader and enter the information:
  • Telegram Bot Token: [Paste your HTTP API Token here]
  • Telegram UserID: [Paste your User ID here]

Important Tips for Successful Operation
To ensure the Equity Watching Telegram EA functions correctly, please follow these configuration steps:

Enable WebRequest:

  • In your MetaTrader terminal, go to Tools > Options.
  • Click on the Expert Advisors tab.
  • Check the box: "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:".
  • Add the following URL to the list: [https://api.telegram.org]
  • Click OK.

Enable Algo Trading:

  • Make sure the "Algo Trading" button at the top of your MetaTrader toolbar is Green (Enabled).

Ensure Connection:

  • Check that your MetaTrader terminal is connected to the internet (look at the connection status bar in the bottom right corner).


Ensure your Telegram Bot Token and UserID are entered correctly in the EA settings.


Support & Contact

If you have any questions or require assistance, please feel free to contact us via MQL5 message or email: ratchata.sys@gmail.com



Recommended products
Deal multiplier Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
4.5 (8)
Utilities
The utility opens copies of open trades. It is very convenient if you use the   Signals   service and want to increase the volume of transactions. Settings: Symbols: all symbols only current symbol Orders: Buy Sell Magic Any Magic Input Magic Lot size Original - lot size from original order; Fix Lot - fix lot size (input); Lot X Mult - lot size X koef; Stop Loss From sender - Stop Loss from original; Without - without Stop Loss; Plus Fix - Stop Loss from original order + fix points; Fix Point -
FREE
SG InfoBox MT5
Hleb Smoliar
3.5 (2)
Utilities
The   "InfoBox"   utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT4 platform is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal an
FREE
Account Statistics
TPS Akademie UG
Indicators
Account Statistics – Dashboard for Trading Statistics in MetaTrader 5 Account Statistics is an analysis and reporting tool for MetaTrader 5. It displays the most important metrics of your trading account directly on the chart and enables structured evaluation of your performance over various time periods. The product is aimed at traders who want to systematically analyze their results and document them in a transparent way. Features The integrated dashboard displays the most important trading
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
FREE
Total Trades Pie Chart
Roman Kandelaki
Utilities
Total Closed Trades – MT5 Indicator The Total Closed Trades indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a quick, visual overview of your trading performance by displaying a simple and intuitive 3-value breakdown : Total Trades – The total number of closed trades. Winning Trades – Number of profitable trades. Losing Trades – Number of losing trades. Instead of digging through reports, traders can instantly monitor their historical performance with a compact and elegant pie chart-style widget. Key
FREE
Candle Countdown And Spread
Pham
Indicators
This indicator displays two important pieces of information on the MT5 chart: Current Spread - Trading cost measured in points, helping traders assess optimal entry timing when spread is low. Time Countdown - Remaining time (minutes:seconds) until the current candle closes and a new candle forms, supporting candle-based trading strategies. Information is displayed as compact text in a chart corner (default top-right), with customizable position, color, and font size. The indicator updates in rea
FREE
Global Stop Loss and Target Setter
Felicien Badou Diouf
Utilities
Free one click Stop Loss and Take Profit tool for manual trading on MetaTrader 5. Apply a fixed SL and TP to every open position on the current symbol at once, or move them all to break even, with a single button. It only modifies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels - it never opens or closes a trade. Works on any symbol and any account type: forex, gold and XAUUSD, indices, crypto. Useful on a prop firm or funded account, where an unprotected position is the fastest way to fail a challenge. TWO
FREE
Candle Timer and Spread and Session
Mudassar Rasool
Indicators
Candle Timer and Spread and Session  in a smart way displays the remaining time before the current bar closes and a new bar forms and also the Current Session in place. It can be used for time management and at the same time you keep an eye on Spread changes and Session Change. Real-Time Edge in Your Trading: Candle Timer & Spread Overlay – FREE for a Limited Time! Smart Display of  Candle Timer and Spread and Session in a single place Lightning-Fast Candle Countdown Timer Instant Spread Monito
FREE
Aegis Gold Dashboard
Ayman Ishaq Jundi Tawadros
Utilities
Aegis Gold Dashboard is a free, lightweight visual indicator created to help traders monitor key market conditions in a clean and professional way. This indicator is designed as a visual companion to automated or discretionary trading systems and does not execute any trades. Features: • Informational signal overview (non-executable) • ATR-based volatility display • Market session open / closed status • Real-time spread monitoring • Last closed trade overview • Simple market condition tips De
FREE
AZ ATR indicator with volume correlation bonus
Yurii Shvechikov
5 (1)
Indicators
AZ ATR indicator (with volume correlation bonus) Standard ATR indicator, you can enable ignoring abnormally large candles. It is possible to change the location of the displayed text in 4 corners of the chart. You can change the calculation period (days ago). Bonus - the indicator has a correlation with volumes. Can be enabled to display a possible priority at the current moment in the market. What do the values ​​mean: Positive correlation (0.3 - 1.0): 0.3-0.7 - moderate connection
FREE
EPoCreW Super ORB H4 Indicator
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
Indicators
Welcome to the EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4 Indicator! This guide will teach you how to use this powerful tool to identify high-probability trading opportunities based on the market's first 4-hour opening range. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this system will help you trade with more confidence and consistency. THIS IS A DEMO PRODUCT, IT WILL EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS FROM THE DAY OF INSTALLATION.  Full version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160926?source=Site
FREE
ChartColorMT5
Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
Utilities
Customize your charts with this simple utility. Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later. You can also add a text label on your chart. --- Chart Colors-- Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below) Background color Foreground color Grid color Chart Up color Chart Down color Candle Bull color Candle Bear color  Line color Volumes color --- Label--- Text Label : Type the text you want to appear on the chart Label P
FREE
ZoomIN MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
Utilities
The ZoomIN MT5 indicator is designed for quickly viewing the selected bar on the smaller timeframes in a pop-up window. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. When the indicator is activated by the Shift + i combination (can be changed in the settings), a pop-up window with a chart of a smaller timeframe is created. The displayed timeframe can be changed by a left-click on the magnifying glass icon. To hide
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Indicators
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (9)
Utilities
Manual position management. Missing SL. Price moves against you. No protection. Trade Manager Lite automates Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even for your open positions. Attach to one chart. Configure your default SL/TP distance. Let it manage your positions automatically. What's Included (FREE Version) Auto SL/TP: Applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions based on your configured distance in points Trailing Stop: Adjusts SL dynamically as price moves in your favor
FREE
LT Pointer Sync
Thiago Duarte
4.5 (6)
Utilities
Pointer Sync is a pointer synchronizer between open charts. It makes the MT5 cross (activated by the middle mouse button) to be replicated on all open charts. In addition, it is possible to create horizontal lines (letter H) and vertical lines (letter V), very useful for studying. The appearance of the lines is customizable. Note: Synchronization is through the X and Y scale in pixels , not price and/or date. It is a simple and free utility. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to
FREE
Gold Flowcon
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
Experts
MT5 Auto Trading  of  Gold :  Market Struture(Key Level) and Liquidity Breakout Strategy Real Time Signal  Flowcon :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308343 Key features include: Breakout Trading - Smart Money Concept: Automatically identifies demand and supply zones at swing highs and lows, targeting the most critical market levels.    Risk & Order Management: Progressive and flexible lot sizing with consistent take profit and stop loss ensures a balanced approach to growth and recovery
FREE
Elsna Panel MT5
Raymond Edusei
Utilities
The indicator is a   real-time trading dashboard   for MT5, showing account, trade, and risk information in a compact panel directly on the chart. Key Features Dashboard Display Shows instrument, price, spread, and remaining candle time. Shows account stats: balance, equity, margin, free margin, margin used. Floating profit and pips of all open trades. Historical profits: today, this week, this month, and all-time. Risk stats: total lot size, average risk per trade, average R:R ratio, average tr
FREE
Balance History Indicator MT5
Roman Kandelaki
4 (1)
Utilities
Balance History Indicator The Balance History indicator visually tracks the entire trading history of your account for the selected timeframe. It plots three key performance metrics: Profit – Displayed in Green Loss – Displayed in Red Zero Profit/Break-even – Displayed in Gray Balance Curve – Displayed as a SkyBlue line This indicator helps you instantly see the distribution of profitable and losing periods over time, along with your running account balance. It's ideal for evaluating historic
FREE
TradeViz Tri
Ebdallh Aljlwaxh
Utilities
This tool is designed to visualize the position and trades history and its information, such as the entry and exit points, sizes of the trades, Reward to risk ratio, Risk percent, Profit, Target and stop-loss on the chart. it makes showing trades on the chart more informative and easier to use. it's a strategic tool that enhances your trading experience on MT5 platforms. By providing a clear visual representation of your trades and customizable settings, it empowers traders to make informed deci
FREE
Manager Time Position
Aliou Ba
Utilities
This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set. For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening. The settings ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined. MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool. Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to
FREE
SmartLotEA
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilities
SmartLotEA – Auto Lot Size Calculator for All Pairs SmartLotEA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to calculate trading lot sizes automatically based on account balance. It helps traders maintain consistent risk control across all trading pairs with minimal configuration. Built for precision and simplicity, SmartLotEA is fully compatible with all symbols — including forex majors, minors, exotics, and synthetic instruments — and adapts its lot sizing logic to your account
FREE
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Indicators
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
Regua MT5
Edgar Lima Uggioni
5 (3)
Utilities
Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart. Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes. When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes. Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement. Click again and fix. Very fast tool that does not occupy much space. Input Parameters Line Color Line Style Text Color Text Si
FREE
Prop Firm Risk Guardian Daily Loss Drawdown
Yuki Nakayama
Utilities
Survive your prop firm challenge and keep your funded account alive. Prop Firm Risk Guardian is a real-time discipline panel for funded and challenge accounts: it shows exactly how close you are to breaching your daily loss limit and trailing max drawdown, and the largest lot you may fire right now without crossing the line. What it tracks It tracks the three numbers that end challenges: your used daily loss against the limit, with the remaining buffer and a reset countdown; your maximum drawd
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini is a free indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) in real time, in a clear and quick-to-read dashboard. Goal: identify in seconds which currencies are strong and which are weak, so you can build a focused watchlist (for example, pick pairs where a strong currency faces a weak one).
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Indicators
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
MACD Colored ZeroLag
Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
4.73 (11)
Indicators
It is the MQL5 version of zero lag MACD that was available for MT4 here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9993 Also there was a colored version of it here but it had some problems: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8703 I fixed the MT4 version which has 95 lines of code. It took me 5 days to write the MT5 version.(reading the logs and testing multiple times and finding out the difference of MT5 and MT4!) My first MQL5 version of this indicator had 400 lines of code but I optimized my own code again and n
FREE
Trading Utility V2
Leon Mackintosh
Utilities
Precision Risk Manager and Multi-Order Controller for MT5 — Version 2 This utility provides risk-based lot size calculation, one-click order execution, and batch trade modification from a single collapsible panel. It is designed for manual traders who manage multiple entries on the same symbol. Features Lot Size Calculator: Enter a risk percentage and stop-loss price, then click Calculate Lot Size to receive the exact lot size for that risk amount. Order Execution: Click Buy or Sell to execute
FREE
RoundNum for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Utilities
RoundNum Readme (Traders Club) 特徴： このツールはDOWやNIKKEIなど500や1000ポイントがラウンドナンバーの 指数を取引する際に表示するように開発しました。 もちろんメジャー通貨でも表示はされます。 更新頻度を制限しているのでチャート表示が遅くなるということは ありません。 XMでDOWを取引される場合、Main Levelsを10000 Sub Levelsを5000にしてください。 各パラメータの説明: Number to display lines：表示するライン数を設定します。 Main Levels：メインレベルをポイントで指定します。 Main Line Color：メインラインの色を設定します。 Main Line Style：メインラインで使用されるラインを設定します。 Show Sub Lines：サブラインを表示するか設定します。 Sub Levels：サブレベルをポイントで指定します。 Sub Line Color：サブラインの色を設定します。 Sub Line Style：サブラインで使用され
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
More from author
Dynamic Zone Reversal
Ratchatapong Kamonchaet
Experts
Overview Dynamic Zone Reversal is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture market reversals by combining Bollinger Bands extremes and dynamic risk management. It adapts its Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on recent candlestick volatility, ensuring optimal risk-reward alignment across different market conditions. Key Highlights (Advantages) Dynamic Risk-Reward Adaptation: Automatically calculates Stop Loss based on the highest high or lowest high of recent candles, scaling
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review