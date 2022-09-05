Double Correlation indicator (free) plots two windowed correlations in a separate window. the size of window is taken as input before the two symbols to correlate to.

Two symbols are taken as an input parameters as well as period length. and the two correlations are computed with the currently shown symbol

ex: input GBPJPY and AUDNZD. current symbol EURUSD then the following will be computed corr(EURUSD,GBPJPY) and corr(EURUSD,AUDNZD)

The indicator can be useful to run a multi-symbol pair trading EA.

It couldn't show on load due to delay in getting multiple symbols history.



