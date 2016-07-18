Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart.

Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes.

When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes.

Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement.

Click again and fix.

Very fast tool that does not occupy much space.

Input Parameters

Line Color

Line Style

Text Color

Text Size

Option to fix on chart





