Regua MT5

5

Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart.

Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes.

When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes.

Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement.

Click again and fix.

Very fast tool that does not occupy much space.

Input Parameters

  • Line Color
  • Line Style
  • Text Color
  • Text Size
  • Option to fix on chart


Reviews 4
hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2023.01.07 16:08 
 

thank you

are1971
747
are1971 2022.12.16 22:40 
 

great tool

Sandeep Das
83
Sandeep Das 2024.09.12 21:19 
 

The product works as expected. However, it could be improvised by adding an option to stop the measurement. Once you start measuring, there is no option to stop it. You have to remove the indicator from the chart to stop the measurement.

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Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Regua MT4
Edgar Lima Uggioni
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Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart. Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes. When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes. Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement. Click again and fix. Very fast tool that does not occupy much space. Input Parameters Line Color Line Style Text Color Text S
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AngleofMA
Edgar Lima Uggioni
Indicators
AoMA is an indicator based on analytical geometry calculations, where the average price angle of a given period is calculated. Being a powerful indicator of reversal points and supports, supports and resistances become objective with the formation of well-defined "plateau" areas. It can be used for trend monitoring and the anticipation of trend reversal points. Two levels of periods are available, a short and a long one, and period crossings can be used as indicative of buying and selling as
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Sandeep Das
83
Sandeep Das 2024.09.12 21:19 
 

The product works as expected. However, it could be improvised by adding an option to stop the measurement. Once you start measuring, there is no option to stop it. You have to remove the indicator from the chart to stop the measurement.

WAM2219 Moraes
18
WAM2219 Moraes 2023.04.06 21:53 
 

muito bom

hossein shariati
352
hossein shariati 2023.01.07 16:08 
 

thank you

are1971
747
are1971 2022.12.16 22:40 
 

great tool

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