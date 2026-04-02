Account Statistics

Account Statistics – Dashboard for Trading Statistics in MetaTrader 5

Account Statistics is an analysis and reporting tool for MetaTrader 5. It displays the most important metrics of your trading account directly on the chart and enables structured evaluation of your performance over various time periods.

The product is aimed at traders who want to systematically analyze their results and document them in a transparent way.

Features

The integrated dashboard displays the most important trading metrics in real time. These include profit and loss, win rate, profit factor, as well as other statistical values. The display can be switched between different time periods, including daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, and overall statistics.

Additionally, the tool offers an automatic reporting function. Reports can be generated at a specified time and sent via the platform’s integrated notification functions. It is possible to combine daily evaluations with periodic summaries.

The program automatically detects relevant time intervals such as weekly, monthly, and yearly transitions and supplements the reports accordingly.

For risk monitoring, maximum drawdowns and historical equity values are calculated and displayed, among other metrics.


Input Parameters

  • InpLanguage: Choose between German and English for the dashboard display.
  • InpFontName: Specify your preferred font (default: Arial).
  • InpX / InpY: Define the exact pixel position of the dashboard on your chart. This can be moved later.
  • InpBgColor: Background color of the dashboard.
  • InpMainText: Color of the labels.
  • InpBtnColor / InpBtnTextColor: Color of the navigation tabs.
  • InpProfitColor / InpLossColor: Signal colors for profits and losses.
  • InpSendMode: (OFF: No reports, Push: Sends messages to your MT5 mobile app, Mail: Sends reports to the email stored in MT5, Both: Uses both channels)
  • InpWhichReport: (Daily and All: Sends the daily and overall status every evening, Auto Period and All: (Recommended) Sends daily reports and adds the weekly report on Friday, the monthly report at the end of the month, and the yearly report on 31.12, Only All: Sends only the overall statistics)
  • InpReportTime: The time at which the report should be generated (format "HH:MM", e.g. "22:00"). Based on the server time of the trading account (see "Experts" tab). 


Application

The tool operates directly within the chart window and does not require any additional external resources. After installation, the desired parameters can be configured, after which the evaluation runs automatically.

Note

Using the reporting function requires a properly configured notification or email function within the platform.

If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact me preferably via the messaging system on mql5.com.

Account Statistics helps traders transparently evaluate their trading activities and make informed decisions based on data.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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