Account Statistics – Dashboard for Trading Statistics in MetaTrader 5



Account Statistics is an analysis and reporting tool for MetaTrader 5. It displays the most important metrics of your trading account directly on the chart and enables structured evaluation of your performance over various time periods.

The product is aimed at traders who want to systematically analyze their results and document them in a transparent way.

Features



The integrated dashboard displays the most important trading metrics in real time. These include profit and loss, win rate, profit factor, as well as other statistical values. The display can be switched between different time periods, including daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, and overall statistics.

Additionally, the tool offers an automatic reporting function. Reports can be generated at a specified time and sent via the platform’s integrated notification functions. It is possible to combine daily evaluations with periodic summaries.

The program automatically detects relevant time intervals such as weekly, monthly, and yearly transitions and supplements the reports accordingly.

For risk monitoring, maximum drawdowns and historical equity values are calculated and displayed, among other metrics.





Input Parameters

InpLanguage: Choose between German and English for the dashboard display.

Choose between German and English for the dashboard display. InpFontName: Specify your preferred font (default: Arial).

Specify your preferred font (default: Arial). InpX / InpY: Define the exact pixel position of the dashboard on your chart. This can be moved later.

Define the exact pixel position of the dashboard on your chart. This can be moved later. InpBgColor: Background color of the dashboard.

Background color of the dashboard. InpMainText: Color of the labels.

Color of the labels. InpBtnColor / InpBtnTextColor: Color of the navigation tabs.

Color of the navigation tabs. InpProfitColor / InpLossColor: Signal colors for profits and losses.

Signal colors for profits and losses. InpSendMode: ( OFF: No reports, Push: Sends messages to your MT5 mobile app, Mail: Sends reports to the email stored in MT5, Both: Uses both channels)

OFF: No reports, Push: Sends messages to your MT5 mobile app, Mail: Sends reports to the email stored in MT5, Both: Uses both channels) InpWhichReport: (D aily and All: Sends the daily and overall status every evening, Auto Period and All: (Recommended) Sends daily reports and adds the weekly report on Friday, the monthly report at the end of the month, and the yearly report on 31.12, Only All: Sends only the overall statistics)

aily and All: Sends the daily and overall status every evening, Auto Period and All: (Recommended) Sends daily reports and adds the weekly report on Friday, the monthly report at the end of the month, and the yearly report on 31.12, Only All: Sends only the overall statistics) InpReportTime: The time at which the report should be generated (format "HH:MM", e.g. "22:00"). Based on the server time of the trading account (see "Experts" tab).





Application



The tool operates directly within the chart window and does not require any additional external resources. After installation, the desired parameters can be configured, after which the evaluation runs automatically.

Note Using the reporting function requires a properly configured notification or email function within the platform. If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact me preferably via the messaging system on mql5.com.

Account Statistics helps traders transparently evaluate their trading activities and make informed decisions based on data.