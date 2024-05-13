Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot

5

Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot

Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management. With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading.

Important Notice: To ensure you receive the full benefits of your purchase, please send us a private message after purchase to obtain your exclusive User Manual.

Core Features:

  • Advanced Risk Management: At the core of CoPilot is our robust risk management framework. Understanding the critical nature of risk in Forex trading, we've seamlessly integrated sophisticated risk control measures across all functionalities.

  • Efficiency through Automation: CoPilot efficiently handles repetitive, time-consuming tasks, freeing you up to focus on what really matters—strategic decision-making and opportunity capture. It streamlines your trading process, ensuring you’re always steps ahead in the market.

  • Business-Oriented Trading Tools: Recognize trading as more than just transactions; view it as a comprehensive business enterprise. CoPilot supports this vision by providing tools that not only help manage risks but also optimize performance and financial operations, transforming your trading into a structured business model.

Product Highlights:

  • Compliance Mastery for Prop Firms: Designed to ensure strict adherence to proprietary trading firm regulations, featuring customizable settings for trade duration, prohibited pairs, weekend trade policies, and many more.

  • Holistic Profit Management: Includes sophisticated settings for account-wide take profits, automated quitting upon hitting targets, and daily to weekly profit goals.

  • Drawdown Control: Sophisticated features like account stop loss, trailing stops, and multiple drawdown protection types to safeguard your capital.

  • Enhanced Order Management: Comes equipped with an integrated trade manager, automated lot sizing based on risk levels, and versatile order configuration, alongside features for quick trade closures and one-click market orders.

  • Adaptable Trading Schedule: Adjusts to the specific time zones of prop firms or brokers, with capabilities for daily and weekly resets.

  • Intelligent News Features: Includes a News Monitor for tracking impact levels and a News Filter to pause trading during major news releases.

For a comprehensive guide on utilizing these features, please contact us directly for your User Documentation.

Exclusive Offer: For a limited time, the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot is available absolutely 'Free'. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity.

Pip Piper: Harmonizing the Tune of Trading Success

Inspired by the legendary Pied Piper, our Pip Piper series is designed to lead you confidently through the complex realms of Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto trading. With the Pip Piper CoPilot, navigate the unique challenges of proprietary firm trading with ease, leveraging a tool that harmonizes with the diverse regulations and guidelines. Like the Pied Piper's enchanting melody, let the CoPilot guide your trading decisions, ensuring each one aligns with disciplined, rule-based strategies for success.

Embrace the journey with Axilgo Financial Technologies (A Project of Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd) as your leader in innovative, disciplined, and harmonious trading solutions. Let the Pip Piper be your guide to mastering the art of trading and transforming challenges into triumphant successes.


Reviews 6
Tanya Silver
86
Tanya Silver 2024.07.14 01:57 
 

I tried this utility and am highly impressed by its functionality and simplicity of use at the same time. The developer also provided a very well written user guide on request. Looking forward to new versions of the product. A big fan

Ricky Zoltan Beznec
787
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2024.08.08 10:04 
 

this is best drawdown control i have seen.it has normal functions others have ;but with lots of extras including news function, free manual too. very professional and have having a drawdown input on balance each day is top notch for prop firm accounts.the only function missing is for closing all trades and closing all charts so you can have no more trades for ea;s.

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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Michael-MT5
449
Michael-MT5 2024.08.24 16:32 
 

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Ricky Zoltan Beznec
787
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2024.08.08 10:04 
 

this is best drawdown control i have seen.it has normal functions others have ;but with lots of extras including news function, free manual too. very professional and have having a drawdown input on balance each day is top notch for prop firm accounts.the only function missing is for closing all trades and closing all charts so you can have no more trades for ea;s.

Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
725
Reply from developer Jerry Williams 2024.08.08 14:19
Thank you for your interest in our product and for your feedback as it greatly helps us improve our products for our users. The paid version is in development and will accommodate (if not all) most of our user feedback and additional functionalities.
Tanya Silver
86
Tanya Silver 2024.07.14 01:57 
 

I tried this utility and am highly impressed by its functionality and simplicity of use at the same time. The developer also provided a very well written user guide on request. Looking forward to new versions of the product. A big fan

Crystal Louise Saunders
401
Crystal Louise Saunders 2024.06.07 06:58 
 

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ajayphil
14
ajayphil 2024.05.14 17:43 
 

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