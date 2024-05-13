Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot

Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot

Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading.

Important Notice: To ensure you receive the full benefits of your purchase, please send us a private message after purchase to obtain your exclusive User Manual.

Core Features:

Advanced Risk Management: At the core of CoPilot is our robust risk management framework. Understanding the critical nature of risk in Forex trading, we've seamlessly integrated sophisticated risk control measures across all functionalities.

Efficiency through Automation: CoPilot efficiently handles repetitive, time-consuming tasks, freeing you up to focus on what really matters—strategic decision-making and opportunity capture. It streamlines your trading process, ensuring you’re always steps ahead in the market.

Business-Oriented Trading Tools: Recognize trading as more than just transactions; view it as a comprehensive business enterprise. CoPilot supports this vision by providing tools that not only help manage risks but also optimize performance and financial operations, transforming your trading into a structured business model.

Product Highlights:

Compliance Mastery for Prop Firms: Designed to ensure strict adherence to proprietary trading firm regulations, featuring customizable settings for trade duration, prohibited pairs, weekend trade policies, and many more.

Holistic Profit Management: Includes sophisticated settings for account-wide take profits, automated quitting upon hitting targets, and daily to weekly profit goals.

Drawdown Control: Sophisticated features like account stop loss, trailing stops, and multiple drawdown protection types to safeguard your capital.

Enhanced Order Management: Comes equipped with an integrated trade manager, automated lot sizing based on risk levels, and versatile order configuration, alongside features for quick trade closures and one-click market orders.

Adaptable Trading Schedule: Adjusts to the specific time zones of prop firms or brokers, with capabilities for daily and weekly resets.

Intelligent News Features: Includes a News Monitor for tracking impact levels and a News Filter to pause trading during major news releases.

For a comprehensive guide on utilizing these features, please contact us directly for your User Documentation.

Exclusive Offer: For a limited time, the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot is available absolutely 'Free'. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity.

Pip Piper: Harmonizing the Tune of Trading Success

Inspired by the legendary Pied Piper, our Pip Piper series is designed to lead you confidently through the complex realms of Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto trading. With the Pip Piper CoPilot, navigate the unique challenges of proprietary firm trading with ease, leveraging a tool that harmonizes with the diverse regulations and guidelines. Like the Pied Piper's enchanting melody, let the CoPilot guide your trading decisions, ensuring each one aligns with disciplined, rule-based strategies for success.

Embrace the journey with Axilgo Financial Technologies (A Project of Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd) as your leader in innovative, disciplined, and harmonious trading solutions. Let the Pip Piper be your guide to mastering the art of trading and transforming challenges into triumphant successes.



