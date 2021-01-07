Deal multiplier Mt4

4.46

The utility opens copies of open trades.

It is very convenient if you use the Signals service and want to increase the volume of transactions.


Settings:

  1. Symbols:
    1. all symbols
    2. only current symbol
  2. Orders:
    1. Buy
    2. Sell
  3. Magic
    1. Any Magic
    2. Input Magic
  4. Lot size
    1. Original - lot size from original order;
    2. Fix Lot - fix lot size (input);
    3. Lot X Mult - lot size X koef;
  5. Stop Loss
    1. From sender - Stop Loss from original;
    2. Without - without Stop Loss;
    3. Plus Fix - Stop Loss from original order + fix points;
    4. Fix Point - fix Stop Loss in points.
  6. Take Profit
    1. From sender  - Take Profit from Original;
    2. Without - Without Take Profit;
    3. Plus Fix - Take Profit from original order + fix points;
    4. Fix Point - fix Take Profit in points
  7. VPS Mode

MT4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59933

MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59932



Reviews 14
FUTURES-ALGO
131
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.10.03 11:20 
 

Very usefull, thanks to the author

Stanislav Kashubin
310
Stanislav Kashubin 2025.02.19 09:54 
 

Спасибо вам большое человеческое....

enzo pellitteri
742
enzo pellitteri 2024.06.04 15:59 
 

Utilissimo. Mille grazie

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Excellent dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the  RSI  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from RSI on all timeframes; watch the current signal from  RSI   by different symbols; watch the current   RSI   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: RIS value. Signal type: RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (outside); RSI crosses level buy out/level sell out (inside);   RSI is upper
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Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Stochastic   and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opti
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Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Stochastic   and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opti
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Lusaka
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4.5 (2)
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Envelopes and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
FREE
Dashboard Moving Average mt5
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Utilities
Great dashboard for market analytics. Help you to analyze the values ​​of the Moving Average indicator and prices. Using this dashboard you can: find signals from the Moving Average from all timeframes; find signals from the Moving Average from all symbols; check - how far the Moving Average is from the price; check - the Moving Average value has changed; 2 types of signal. Modes of operation (switched by a button on the graph): current value of Moving Average; the difference between the curr
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5 (5)
Utilities
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5 (2)
Utilities
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Panel of MA Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Utilities
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Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Excellent dashboard for analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Momentum  indicator and its signals. With this panel you can: watch the current signal from  Momentum  on all timeframes; watch the current signal from  Momentum  for different symbols; watch the current Momentum   value; several types of signals for analytics. Values in a table cell: value of Momentum Signal type: Momentum crosses "100" line Momentum upper/lower "100" line Momentum direction Work option: all
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
"All in One" Expert Advisor. The EA collects information from different signals (listed below) on the selected timeframes. Each signal has its own weight. The weight of all signals is summed. If the total weight of signals for a timeframe is greater than the minimum weight, a deal is opened. Operation on each selected timeframe is performed independently. After that, the deal is managed according to the Money Management conditions. It can work simultaneously on: up to 6 periods; up to 31 popula
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4 (1)
Experts
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Mikhail Mitin
5 (2)
Utilities
Conversion of ".set" files created in the MT5 terminal for use in the MT4 terminal. The script is great for cross platform experts. How to work: place the source files ".set" in the local terminal folder\MQL5\Files run the script the ".set" files for the MT4 terminal appeared in the local terminal folder (the end of the file name "* -MT4.set") Created on MT5 build 1755 from 18/01/18 Please leave your feedback after using.
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5 (1)
Utilities
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Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
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1 (1)
Utilities
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
use on EURUSD use on M5 price and indicator analysis. Deals is in the direction of the trend. analysis 4 TimeFrame. Price and MovingAvarage (MA) are analyzed at TF EA. Market conditions in each TF are analyzed separately, then the overall picture. The algorithm shown in the screenshot below Sets is in Comments Advantages Advisor is optimized well for any instrument Can work on accounts with any spread, commissions, delays in the execution of orders Flexible settings specifically for your needs
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Mikhail Mitin
Experts
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Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
Strong Levels — Support & Resistance Indicator Idicator for automatic detection of strong price consolidation levels. Designed to help traders identify important   support and resistance zones   on the chart.This indicator is intended for   market analysis , not for generating trade signals. How it works Strong Levels analyzes price behavior using: 2 Moving Averages 1 MACD a proprietary multi-factor algorithm The same algorithm is used by the author in personal trading. The indicator detec
Boxmaster ParSar and MA MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  Parabolic Sar  and  Moving Average  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator); There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Very well optimized for  EURUSD . Current sets after optimization are in comments. was optimized on
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
BoxMaster Strategy Maker PRO
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
Chart in Chart
Mikhail Mitin
Utilities
You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
Makkasar
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
Canberra
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
Cordoba
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Filter:
FUTURES-ALGO
131
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.10.03 11:20 
 

Very usefull, thanks to the author

Stanislav Kashubin
310
Stanislav Kashubin 2025.02.19 09:54 
 

Спасибо вам большое человеческое....

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2025.02.23 05:06
Пожалуйста
enzo pellitteri
742
enzo pellitteri 2024.06.04 15:59 
 

Utilissimo. Mille grazie

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2025.02.23 05:06
Thank you
Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2023.04.29 20:31 
 

So far so good.

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2025.02.23 05:05
Thank you
ScottyD777
16
ScottyD777 2021.03.21 19:59 
 

Works great even on VPS.

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.03.22 07:32
Thank you very much
Dr Waleed Mahdy
2652
Dr Waleed Mahdy 2021.03.07 08:26 
 

good effort .thanks

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.03.09 19:33
thank you
legwan1988
34
legwan1988 2021.02.16 17:09 
 

tool Works but it does multiply always x6, i can't change that

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.17 16:56
Discussed in private messages. The buyer is not happy that open deals are multiplying. He thought that there would be only new new deals.
Эдуард Вардугин
58
Эдуард Вардугин 2021.02.11 18:46 
 

Здравствуйте Михаил. У меня брокер AxiTrader счет pro (инструмент отображается EUR/USD.pro) Настроил копирование оригинального сигнала и 2-й сигнал объемом 0,02 Почему то оба сигнала открываются объемом 0,01 Помогите пожалуйста. С уважением .

Спасибо вам за оперативность и расширенное пояснение в личке. Приятно работать с ответственными людьми.

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.11 21:27
Добрый день. Спасибо. Судя по скрину в личном сообщении вы перепутали "фиксированный лот" и "лот умноженный на коэффициент". Отписался в личку как исправить.
your_spetsnazi
45
your_spetsnazi 2021.02.08 07:25 
 

Very useful tool. Good job!!! Thanx!

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.08 17:45
Thank you!
PSV73
236
PSV73 2021.02.04 13:59 
 

На терминале работает хорошо, но поставил на впс сервер и он работает криво, на панели отображается, но настройки не загружаются

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.04 22:45
Спасибо. Версия исправлена - проверяйте
Gerhard Füssel
752
Gerhard Füssel 2021.02.04 09:28 
 

Very useful tool for multiplication of Lot sizes, which are sent by signal.I did not have the previously described problems on my live account. Hopefully it will continue to work without problems. Highly recommended so far! Use LOT X Mult and write your multiplicator in the opposite side.

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.08 17:45
Thank you very much
B0RG
277
B0RG 2021.02.02 20:27 
 

i had the same. this applet was opening new positions all the time. I had to close it quickly. broker Alpari

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.04 22:46
Thank you. Please update version (bug fixed)
measurexxx
82
measurexxx 2021.02.01 16:09 
 

how does this work for signals? i had set "All signals", "All Magic" and "Fixed Lot" on 0.01 and it copied the signal trade 150 times with 0.01 lots as the signal trader had opened 1.50 lots. but when i tried on my demo account it worked perfecty with the same paramaters.

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.02.04 22:46
Thank you. Please update version (bug fixed)
saint_stephan
44
saint_stephan 2021.01.19 06:20 
 

Usefull for using signals from mql

Mikhail Mitin
38788
Reply from developer Mikhail Mitin 2021.01.20 05:53
Thank you very much
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